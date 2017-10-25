Investments In the Money

Amherst Holdings boosts single-family rental portfolio in $153.4 million deal

Acquires 1,523 properties from unnamed seller

October 25, 2017
Ben Lane
KEYWORDS Amherst Amherst Holdings single-family rental homes single-family rental investors single-family rental market Single-family rental properties single-family rentals
House for rent

Amherst Holdings, which has recently been selling single-family rental homes out of its portfolio to Altisource Residential, announced this week that its single-family residential platform completed an acquisition of rental properties that pushes its total portfolio to approximately 16,000 homes

The particulars of the deal are this: Amherst’s single-family residential platform a portfolio of 1,523 single-family rental properties from an unidentified seller for approximately $153.4 million.

Amherst did not provide details on the seller beyond stating the company is a “a large institutional owner and operator of these assets.”

According to Amherst, the deal is a continuation of the company’s strategy to invest in the single-family rental market.

The portfolio consists of properties located in nine markets where Amherst currently owns and manages properties, including Atlanta, Charlotte, Dallas, Jacksonville, Orlando, Phoenix, San Antonio, Southeast Florida and Tampa.

As part of the deal, Amherst is also expanding its single-family rental management operations into two new cities – Columbus, Ohio and Tucson, Arizona.

In a statement, Drew Flahive, the president of Amherst Single Family Residential, said the acquisition could be a harbinger of more to come.

“Single-family rental assets continue to demonstrate strong performance in our target markets, and we intend to continue investing substantial capital into this asset class,” Flahive said. “Because of our platform’s size and attractive cost of capital, we are well positioned to execute on portfolio acquisitions of all sizes in the future.”

Keith Ramsden, the chief investment officer of Amherst Single Family Residential, provided a little more detail on those potential acquisitions.

“This acquisition will further enable us to grow our presence, enhance scale in existing markets, and expand into new markets where we see significant value,” Ramsden said. “We expect that there will be several other portfolio acquisition opportunities in the coming quarters that should serve as further catalysts to continue to grow our footprint in key markets.”

VIDEO FROM HOUSINGWIRE & OUR PARTNERS

Reprints

Related Articles

Altisource Residential growing single-family rental business again

Altisource Residential grows single-family rental portfolio to more than 10,000 homes

Roofstock raises $35 million to expand online platform for single-family rental investors

Headshot-for-hw-31
Ben Lane is the Senior Financial Reporter for HousingWire. In this role, he helps set a leading pace for news coverage spanning the issues driving the U.S. housing economy. Previously, he worked for TownSquareBuzz, a hyper-local news service. He is a graduate of University of North Texas. Follow Ben on Twitter at @BenLaneHW.

Recent Articles by Ben Lane

Ocwen considers selling more pieces of lending business

Shocker: MBA President and CEO David Stevens announces retirement

MBA economists: Here’s what mortgage rates are going to do in 2018 and beyond

Mohamed El-Erian talks rate hikes, future of the Fed, state of housing

Services Guide

Comments powered by Disqus

This month in
HousingWire magazine

Cover Story
October/November 2017

A conversation with HUD Secretary Ben Carson

[Subscribers Only] U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson recently sat down with HousingWire Editor-in-Chief Jacob Gaffney for a conversation. Carson discussed housing, his plans for HUD and why he accepted a cabinet position from the guy he lost the GOP nomination to, Donald J. Trump. All photos by Stephen Voss.

Feature

Weed Wager: How banks are finding an opening to serve marijuana businesses

Caroline Basile
Caroline Basile
 Real Estate
[Subscribers Only] With recent changes, banks are finding an opening to serve lucrative marijuana businesses. Nationally, 29 states have now legalized marijuana in some form, either recreationally, medicinally, or both, generating billions of dollars in sales. These billions of dollars mean there is much that banks could make from this booming industry, but federal laws and guidance have made things complicated for financial institutions who want in.

Commentary

The true digital mortgage

Joe Tyrrell
Joe Tyrrell
 LendingHomeowners
We hear a lot these days about the benefits of the “digital mortgage.” The term is widely overused, yet its promoters have largely under-delivered on its true promise. Often they are simply referring to the online applications that have been available for well over a decade. If the digital mortgage really streamlines that process, why does it still take up to 60 days to close a loan?