Lending

Welcome home: Ally steadily grows mortgage business

Posts increase in mortgage finance revenue

October 25, 2017
Brena Swanson
KEYWORDS Ally Ally Financial Ally Home Mortgage mortgage finance
house case

After stepping away from the mortgage side of the business back in 2012, Ally Financial is showing steady progress back into the space as it develops its mortgage business.

Ally Home Bank has less than a year under its belt but has already launched some major initiatives such as a price match guarantee program.

According to the company’s third-quarter earnings, the bank recorded pre-tax income of $2 million in the quarter, compared to $8 million in the prior year period.

Net financing revenue was up $7 million year-over-year to $32 million, with total assets up $1.9 billion in the past year driven primarily by bulk mortgage purchases.

However, exacts details on the Ally Home Bank’s mortgage division was still scarce.

Tucked into the bank’s supplemental earnings, Ally reported that total consumer mortgage loans grew to $9.8 million in the third quarter, which is up from $7.9 million in the third quarter of last year.

For added comparison, that total consumer mortgage loans came in at $8.9 in 2Q17, $8.3 in 1Q17, and $8.3 in 4Q16.  

It’s important to note that the bank didn’t announce its direct-to-consumer mortgage offering, Ally Home, in December.

After the housing crisis, Ally fell on hard times. Eventually, the company announced it would slowly leave the mortgage industry, and then put the final nail in the coffin as it reported its successful move away from mortgages.

But in December of 2015, the company said it would be re-entering the market slowing during 2016, revealing Ally Home by the end of the year.

Ally CEO Jeffrey Brown touched on the mortgage business in his earnings comments, saying, “We continue to navigate the cyclical dynamics within auto finance, while driving higher risk-adjusted returns on new originations and maintaining credit discipline. Our mortgage and wealth management businesses continue to develop as we elevate Ally’s banking franchise in the marketplace and deepen customer relationships.”

“We remain in a strong position to drive shareholder value and deliver long-term earnings growth,” he concluded.

VIDEO FROM HOUSINGWIRE & OUR PARTNERS

Reprints

Related Articles

Ally Home rolls out mortgage price match guarantee

Ally Home Loans now offers Fannie's low down payment product

Radian: Mortgage delinquencies steadily decrease

Headshot
Brena Swanson is the Digital Reporter for HousingWire.com, providing expert coverage on Millennials, lending and housing. Brena joined the HousingWire news team in February 2013, also serving in the roles of Reporter and Content Specialist. Brena graduated from Evangel University in Springfield, Missouri. Follow Brena on twitter at @BrenaSwanson.

Recent Articles by Brena Swanson

Is SoFi looking to be acquired? Held talks with Charles Schwab

Realogy CEO announces retirement, names replacement

[Video] MBA chief economist on what to watch for in mortgage lending in 2018

MBA: Mortgage applications reverse course, drop down

Services Guide

Comments powered by Disqus

This month in
HousingWire magazine

Cover Story
October/November 2017

A conversation with HUD Secretary Ben Carson

[Subscribers Only] U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson recently sat down with HousingWire Editor-in-Chief Jacob Gaffney for a conversation. Carson discussed housing, his plans for HUD and why he accepted a cabinet position from the guy he lost the GOP nomination to, Donald J. Trump. All photos by Stephen Voss.

Feature

Weed Wager: How banks are finding an opening to serve marijuana businesses

Caroline Basile
Caroline Basile
 Real Estate
[Subscribers Only] With recent changes, banks are finding an opening to serve lucrative marijuana businesses. Nationally, 29 states have now legalized marijuana in some form, either recreationally, medicinally, or both, generating billions of dollars in sales. These billions of dollars mean there is much that banks could make from this booming industry, but federal laws and guidance have made things complicated for financial institutions who want in.

Commentary

The true digital mortgage

Joe Tyrrell
Joe Tyrrell
 LendingHomeowners
We hear a lot these days about the benefits of the “digital mortgage.” The term is widely overused, yet its promoters have largely under-delivered on its true promise. Often they are simply referring to the online applications that have been available for well over a decade. If the digital mortgage really streamlines that process, why does it still take up to 60 days to close a loan?