Lending Valuations

HELOC originations set to double over next 5 years

Home equity surpasses housing boom levels

October 24, 2017
Kelsey Ramírez
KEYWORDS HELOC Home equity Home equity line of credit Home Price Originations TransUnion
House

The number of consumers who take out a home equity line of credit is expected to double over the next five years, according to a new report released today at the Mortgage Bankers Association’s 2017 Annual Convention and Expo by TransUnion.

The report shows about 10 million consumers are expected to take out a HELOC between 2018 and 2022, more than doubling the 4.8 million who took out HELOCs in the previous five-year period from 2012 to 2016.

“With aggregate home equity surpassing that of the housing boom in the mid-2000s, TransUnion is projecting between nine and 11 million consumers will originate HELOCs over the next five years,” said Joe Mellman, TransUnion senior vice president and mortgage line of business leader. “While long-term projections such as this are difficult, broadly we expect there will be approximately 10 million HELOCs originated between 2018 and 2022, driven primarily by continued home equity growth and a relatively robust economy.”

The company projects 1.4 million new HELOC borrowers in 2017 and 1.6 million in 2018, an increase of about 30% from the previous two-year period of 1.1 million in 2015 and 1.2 million in 2016.

Rising home prices and increase in home equity is beginning to fuel higher interest in HELOCs, TransUnion explained. The Case-Shiller home price index rose as high as 185 in 2006, but dropped to 134 by 2012. In July this year, the index increased past its previous peak to 194, and is expected to continue rising over the next few years to well over 200.

“While HELOC originations often track with home equity, which is correlated to rising home prices, we found that the rebound in HELOCs diverged from the recovery in home values following this past recession,” Mellman said.

Home equity stood at $13.3 trillion in 2005, but dropped down to $6.3 trillion in 2011. However, since then, home equity once again hit $13.3 trillion in 2016, but HELOCs still lag 2005 levels by 1.2 million originations.

“There are many dynamics in play as to why consumers were not opening HELOCs at a higher rate,” Mellman said. “One driver may be the ‘hangover effect’ of a once-in- a-lifetime mortgage crisis.”

“Another factor could be limitations in supply, as many lenders exited or reduced their HELOC operations during and after the last recession,” he said. “Other factors such as competition from other credit products, like the remarkable surge in personal loans over the past few years, doubtless also have had some impact. But we believe those effects have and will continue to abate, allowing for a resurgence of this compelling credit product.”

VIDEO FROM HOUSINGWIRE & OUR PARTNERS

Reprints

Related Articles

Millennials lead other generations in rising HELOC trend

HELOCs increase for 17th consecutive quarter

Homeowners fuel HELOC boom as home prices soar

Me-small
Kelsey Ramírez is a Reporter at HousingWire. Ramírez is a recent journalism graduate of University of Texas at Arlington. Ramírez previously covered hard issues such as homelessness and domestic violence and began at HousingWire as an Editorial Assistant.

Recent Articles by Kelsey Ramírez

National Credit-reporting System announce election of new CEO

Housing demand, home prices to increase as families relocate from recent hurricanes

Title company performs Washington’s first ever online notary closing

Digital launches kick it up a notch during MBA Annual conference

Services Guide

Comments powered by Disqus

This month in
HousingWire magazine

Cover Story
October/November 2017

A conversation with HUD Secretary Ben Carson

[Subscribers Only] U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson recently sat down with HousingWire Editor-in-Chief Jacob Gaffney for a conversation. Carson discussed housing, his plans for HUD and why he accepted a cabinet position from the guy he lost the GOP nomination to, Donald J. Trump. All photos by Stephen Voss.

Feature

Weed Wager: How banks are finding an opening to serve marijuana businesses

Caroline Basile
Caroline Basile
 Real Estate
[Subscribers Only] With recent changes, banks are finding an opening to serve lucrative marijuana businesses. Nationally, 29 states have now legalized marijuana in some form, either recreationally, medicinally, or both, generating billions of dollars in sales. These billions of dollars mean there is much that banks could make from this booming industry, but federal laws and guidance have made things complicated for financial institutions who want in.

Commentary

The true digital mortgage

Joe Tyrrell
Joe Tyrrell
 LendingHomeowners
We hear a lot these days about the benefits of the “digital mortgage.” The term is widely overused, yet its promoters have largely under-delivered on its true promise. Often they are simply referring to the online applications that have been available for well over a decade. If the digital mortgage really streamlines that process, why does it still take up to 60 days to close a loan?