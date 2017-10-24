Lending People Movers

National Credit-reporting System announce election of new CEO

Current CEO steps down to become chairman of the board

October 24, 2017
Kelsey Ramírez
National Credit-reporting System, a full-service consumer reporting agency specializing in third-party verification solutions and credit intelligence, announced the election of its new president and CEO.

Its board of directors elected the founder’s son, Curtis Knuth as its new president and CEO, effective November 1. Knuth has served as executive vice president of NCS since 2010.

The company’s founder and current president and CEO Robert Knuth, will resign from his role to become chairman of NCS’ board of directors.

“The board and I believe that Curt and the executive team have positioned the company upon a solid growth plan for the coming years,” Knuth Sr. said. “Curt’s ethics and leadership capabilities will serve NCS and our clients very well. I’m quite proud of him.”

Over his tenure at NCS, Knuth Jr. led company-wide transformation as it worked to implement data verification solutions with cross-appeal to multiple marketplaces. He played a strategic role in the development of the company’s leadership team, and was responsible for overseeing interfaces with government and industry resources.

“My father has been an incredible mentor to me professionally and personally,” Curtis Jr. said. “He has set an ethical leadership example at NCS, has mentored many in our industry and is well known for his humility, determination and thoughtful analysis on tough issues.”

“As I assume leadership of the firm, we’ll work even harder to assist benefit providers in their determination of who they should lend to today, and in the future,” he said.

Kelsey Ramírez is a Reporter at HousingWire. Ramírez is a recent journalism graduate of University of Texas at Arlington. Ramírez previously covered hard issues such as homelessness and domestic violence and began at HousingWire as an Editorial Assistant.

