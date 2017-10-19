Accurate Group now offering electronic notary services

Lending Technology

October 19, 2017
Ben Lane
The “e-ization” of the mortgage business took another step forward this week, as Accurate Group, a provider of real estate appraisal, title and compliance services, announced that it is now offering electronic notary services.

The program, called NotaryWorks, allows lenders to offer borrowers a variety of closing options. NotaryWorks offers a complete, in-home notary experience that offers multiple options, including eNotarization, an online, remote notary, as well as mobile notaries for borrowers who prefer that option.

According to Accurate Group, its NotaryWorks program combines electronic documents, process flows, secure e-signature and e-notarization technology in an “easy-to-use” platform.

Additionally, all notaries are certified and pre-screened by Accurate Group.

The company also said that NotaryWorks can be combined with an eSign option that allows for a complete eClosing.

“As an appraisal, title and closing service provider, we are always looking for ways to innovate processes and leverage technology to deliver greater value to lenders and borrowers,” Paul Doman, president and CEO of Accurate Group said.

“NotaryWorks delivers the best of both worlds – the latest in online, remote e-notarization technology, plus the added choice of mobile notaries for those who prefer an in-person approach but don’t want to leave their home or office,” Doman added. “With the addition of NotaryWorks to our product portfolio, we can now offer lenders a complete e-closing solution to accelerate loan closing and improve the borrower experience.”

 

Ben Lane is the Senior Financial Reporter for HousingWire.

