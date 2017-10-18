Lending People Movers

Assurant Mortgage Solutions names Marc Connelly as national sales director

Will focus on growing title and origination volumes

October 18, 2017
Ben Lane
Assurant, a global provider of risk management solutions, announced recently that Assurant Mortgage Solutions, the company’s mortgage arm, hired Marc Connelly as national sales director.

In this role, Connelly will focus on growing the title and origination valuations product lines for Assurant.

Connelly joins Assurant from McDonnell and Associates, a multi-state general practice law firm with a focus on real estate law, title development and settlement services, where he was executive vice president of business development.

Earlier in his career, Connelly served as a managing partner at Epic Real Estate Solutions, where he was responsible for strategic and consultative sales as well as implementing a revolutionary new technology in response to regulatory changes relevant to lenders, realtors, title agents and consumers.

Connelly also worked as business development at TitleClose and Prommis Solutions.

“Marc’s deep background in sales and business development is matched by knowledge and insights into our industry,” Dan Hoppes, senior vice president, Mortgage Solutions at Assurant, said. “We were impressed by Marc’s breadth of experience in real estate including the title and settlement process, and are confident that his expertise will help us grow our mortgage solutions business.”

In a release, Connelly said that he is looking forward to the opportunity.

“I am impressed with Assurant’s commitment to clients that is visible in the innovative solutions they are producing,” Connelly said. “I look forward to being a part of delivering the new solutions that enable our clients’ success.”

