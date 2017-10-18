Lending

U.S. Bancorp reports record earnings despite drag from mortgage revenue

Refinance activity dies down in third quarter

October 18, 2017
Kelsey Ramírez
KEYWORDS earnings per share Net income Net revenues third-quarter earnings U.S. Bancorp
money

U.S. Bancorp reported record net revenue and net income during the third quarter of this year.

The bank reported net revenue to $5.61 billion, a record high and up 4.1% from last year’s $5.39 billion. This is also up 2.2% from $5.49 billion in the second quarter this year.

“We remain deeply committed to value creation for our shareholders, and in the third quarter, our dividend increased by 7.1%,” said Andy Cecere, U.S. Bancorp President and CEO. “Overall, we returned 79% of our earnings to shareholders through dividends and share buybacks. As we move into the fourth quarter, we plan to build on the momentum we have established.”

U.S. Bancorp also reported a new high in net income with nearly $1.57 billion, up 3.8% from $1.51 billion in the second quarter and up 3.5% from $1.52 billion last year.

This translated to an increase of 3.5% from last quarter’s diluted earnings per common share of $0.85 to $0.88 per share in the third quarter. This is up 4.8% from last year’s $0.84 per share, and also an all-new high.

Despite the record-setting earnings report, noninterest income posted an annual loss of 0.9% driven by losses in mortgage banking revenue. This loss was primarily due to a drop off from last year’s strong refinancing activity.

However, the loss in noninterest income was partially offset by increases in trust and investment management fees, payment services revenue, treasury management fees and higher equity investment income.

“Our company is strong and we are well positioned for growth. We continue to be focused on delivering a great customer experience through our One Bank initiatives, optimization of our businesses, data analytics, process improvements and product delivery,” Cecere said.

“We are investing in innovation and technology to drive growth and improve efficiencies in the future,” Cecere added. “Our strong revenue base and financial discipline positions us for growth heading into the next year.”

VIDEO FROM HOUSINGWIRE & OUR PARTNERS

Reprints

Related Articles

U.S. Bancorp mortgage banking revenue drops more than 13%

U.S. Bancorp net earnings set new record in 2016

BofA earnings surpass expectations in Q3 despite drop in mortgage banking

Me-small
Kelsey Ramírez is a Reporter at HousingWire. Ramírez is a recent journalism graduate of University of Texas at Arlington. Ramírez previously covered hard issues such as homelessness and domestic violence and began at HousingWire as an Editorial Assistant.

Recent Articles by Kelsey Ramírez

New home construction suddenly slows in September

Fannie Mae: Tax reform poses positive risk to economy in 2018

Morgan Stanley earnings beat consensus by nearly $200 million

Builder confidence rebounds from shock of recent hurricanes

Services Guide

Comments powered by Disqus

This month in
HousingWire magazine

Cover Story
October/November 2017

A conversation with HUD Secretary Ben Carson

[Subscribers Only] U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson recently sat down with HousingWire Editor-in-Chief Jacob Gaffney for a conversation. Carson discussed housing, his plans for HUD and why he accepted a cabinet position from the guy he lost the GOP nomination to, Donald J. Trump. All photos by Stephen Voss.

Feature

Weed Wager: How banks are finding an opening to serve marijuana businesses

Caroline Basile
Caroline Basile
 Real Estate
[Subscribers Only] With recent changes, banks are finding an opening to serve lucrative marijuana businesses. Nationally, 29 states have now legalized marijuana in some form, either recreationally, medicinally, or both, generating billions of dollars in sales. These billions of dollars mean there is much that banks could make from this booming industry, but federal laws and guidance have made things complicated for financial institutions who want in.

Commentary

The true digital mortgage

Joe Tyrrell
Joe Tyrrell
 LendingHomeowners
We hear a lot these days about the benefits of the “digital mortgage.” The term is widely overused, yet its promoters have largely under-delivered on its true promise. Often they are simply referring to the online applications that have been available for well over a decade. If the digital mortgage really streamlines that process, why does it still take up to 60 days to close a loan?