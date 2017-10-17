Lending

Pavaso and Gregg & Valby announce new partnership

Integrate doc prep and digital closing platforms

October 17, 2017
Brena Swanson
KEYWORDS digital mortgages eclosing Gregg & Valby Mark McElroy mortgage technology Pavaso
digital concept guy standing

Pavaso, a digital closing solutions provider, announced it partnered with Gregg & Valby, a Texas-based law firm and technology provider, to integrate the technologies of both companies.

The partnership allows nationwide closing documents to be integrated into the Pavaso Digital Close platform electronically.

Gregg & Valby serves clients nationwide in document preparation and legal and regulatory compliance matters for both mortgage loan origination and servicing activities.

“We eagerly anticipate delivering the tools and expertise needed for the Firm and its clients to evolve and achieve digital transformation,” said said Mark McElroy, President and CEO of Pavaso. “Partnerships like this demonstrate which firms are choosing to create a better path for consumers by providing a modern, transparent way forward.”

The news is the latest in a string of announcements from Pavaso. Most recently, Quicken Loans’ sister company, Title Source, an independent provider of title insurance, valuations and closing services, announced it partnered with Pavaso. Title Source’s partnership with Pavaso allowed Quicken Loans’ clients to finish the mortgage process online.

VIDEO FROM HOUSINGWIRE & OUR PARTNERS

Reprints

Related Articles

Quicken Loans' Rocket Mortgage finally a fully digital mortgage thanks to Pavaso partnership

Pavaso helps Nevada welcome first residential hybrid eClosings

Pavaso releases end-to-end digital real estate process

Headshot
Brena Swanson is the Digital Reporter for HousingWire.com, providing expert coverage on Millennials, lending and housing. Brena joined the HousingWire news team in February 2013, also serving in the roles of Reporter and Content Specialist. Brena graduated from Evangel University in Springfield, Missouri. Follow Brena on twitter at @BrenaSwanson.

Recent Articles by Brena Swanson

East2West Valuation Services welcomes new CEO Debbie Key

MBA to Congress: We're ready and open to working on tax reform

Quicken Loans brings digital mortgages to secondary market through eOriginal partnership

Cordray's Ohio plan foiled? State's top Democrat plans gubernatorial bid

Services Guide

Comments powered by Disqus

This month in
HousingWire magazine

Cover Story
October/November 2017

A conversation with HUD Secretary Ben Carson

[Subscribers Only] U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson recently sat down with HousingWire Editor-in-Chief Jacob Gaffney for a conversation. Carson discussed housing, his plans for HUD and why he accepted a cabinet position from the guy he lost the GOP nomination to, Donald J. Trump. All photos by Stephen Voss.

Feature

Weed Wager: How banks are finding an opening to serve marijuana businesses

Caroline Basile
Caroline Basile
 Real Estate
[Subscribers Only] With recent changes, banks are finding an opening to serve lucrative marijuana businesses. Nationally, 29 states have now legalized marijuana in some form, either recreationally, medicinally, or both, generating billions of dollars in sales. These billions of dollars mean there is much that banks could make from this booming industry, but federal laws and guidance have made things complicated for financial institutions who want in.

Commentary

The true digital mortgage

Joe Tyrrell
Joe Tyrrell
 LendingHomeowners
We hear a lot these days about the benefits of the “digital mortgage.” The term is widely overused, yet its promoters have largely under-delivered on its true promise. Often they are simply referring to the online applications that have been available for well over a decade. If the digital mortgage really streamlines that process, why does it still take up to 60 days to close a loan?