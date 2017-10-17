East2West Valuation Services welcomes new CEO Debbie Key

East2West Valuation Services announced it named Debbie Key as its new CEO, bringing more than two decades of mortgage experience to the position.

Key has also worked in all parts of the mortgage process from production to the executive level.

Most recently, Key was the senior vice president of operations at Consolidated Analytics, focusing on appraisal management.

During her five years in that position, Key contributed to the company’s record growth, along with client support and service.

Of her new position, Key said, “It has never been more important to provide exceptional, concierge type service that communicates to our clients we are here to build a long-lasting partnership and where our actions reflect our ardent desire to get it right.”

East2West is a women-owned nationwide appraisal management company.