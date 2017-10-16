NAMB names John Stevens president

NAMB, an association that represents the interests of individual mortgage loan originators and small to mid-size mortgage businesses, officially named former president elect John Stevens as its new president.

Established in 1973, NAMB is one of the largest mortgage-related individual member-based organizations in the U.S. All board members at NAMB are volunteers in one-year appointments.

“I’m proud and honored to be named president of this organization and I’m excited about the changes we can make in the coming 12 months,” said Stevens. “Our goal is to make it even easier for our members to have a voice, be represented, and deliver the quality of services that protect homeowners and new homebuyers.”

In this role, Stevens will spearhead the organization’s overall strategies to grow its reach by expanding its membership and enhancing the opportunities it makes available to members, homeowners and the mortgage industry, NAMB said.

Stevens joined the industry back in 2009 and has held board positions with NAMB since 2012. He has also been involved in the Utah County Planning Commission, and is actively involved in numerous state and local community efforts.