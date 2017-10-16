FirstClose software solution provides faster loan decisioning

SPONSORED CONTENT

In a competitive mortgage market, lenders need the right tools to pre-qualify and close loans faster while still being compliant. With that in mind, FirstClose developed its FirstLook Report to serve as an instant, prequalification tool for mortgage lenders.

The FirstLook Report delivers credit score, value, flood zone indicator, title search and tax information instantly within a single file.

“The advantage of the FirstLook Report is that it is instant, inexpensive and comprehensive enough to give lenders the information they need to make an informed decision as to whether or not they should proceed to the next level with prospective borrowers — at the lowest possible cost,” said Tim Smith, FirstClose co-founder and president.

By tapping multiple data sources and using proprietary algorithms, the FirstLook Report can pre-qualify borrowers faster, better, and less expensive than ever imagined.

“Loan officers, processers and underwriters using the FirstLook Report will have a ‘sneak peek’ at everything they will eventually need in order to extend credit on real estate secured loans,” said Tedd Smith, co-founder and chief executive officer.

These software and reporting innovations have fueled the company’s growth over the last 18 months. FirstClose, which was chosen as one of HousingWire’s Tech100 award winners in 2017, has grown its client base by 70% in the last 18 months.

For more information on the FirstLook Report, visit with the FirstClose team at MBA.