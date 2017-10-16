A guide to blockchain at MBA Annual

SPONSORED CONTENT

It seems like everywhere you turn, there’s a news story about the power of the blockchain to help mortgage businesses transform digital assets. However, some of us in the industry are still perplexed and skeptical about the technology. How does it work? How do you separate the reality from the hype? What are practical things that can be done right now? MBA’s Annual Convention and Expo is a great place to connect with the experts to learn more.

Here’s how to get the lowdown:

QuickTip on Blockchain: Panacea, Fad or Potential?

Watch this point/counterpoint debate on Blockchain on Monday from 1:30 to 2 pm on the Side Stage in the Exhibit Hall, Level 1. Jason Nadeau, executive vice president of Factom, and other experts will be on hand to separate fact from fiction and answer questions afterward.

Blockchain demonstrations at the Factom booth, #329.

Chat with the experts at Factom to discover what your particular business could gain from the first collaborative blockchain platform for the mortgage industry.

What is Blockchain?

Blockchain is a distributed ledger technology that was originally built to support Bitcoin. However, this technology is grown far beyond the original Bitcoin use, becoming the next significant technology leap of our generation. Innovative companies are using it today to explore collaboration, auditability, and compliance improvement across many industries, including Mortgage.

Factom’s practical blockchain solutions creates a digital process that allows each party to retain their documents, files and data securely within their data centers and simultaneously share these documents securely with others. Documents or data files are registered into the Factom blockchain, they become permanent evidence for the files. The registration cannot be removed or altered, making the original information independently verifiable and auditable, and providing a perfected audit trail for any changes.

Factom’s solutions combine the cutting edge concepts of of blockchain with the innovative Harmony data layer to further tailor the solution to meet each each business scenario. Lead by experienced mortgage veterans, Factom’s solution is the fastest and most effective way to benefit from blockchain, today. Using our blockchain solution reduces risk and cost, saves time, and provides immutability of your data assets.

Here are some of the areas where Factom’s solutions can impact your business :

Consumer disclosures and acknowledgements

Credit and risk underwriting

Mortgage and credit assets sales/securitization

Mortgage servicing, bankruptcy and foreclosure

Regulatory audits and litigation support

Intrigued? Come find out more about the technology everyone is talking about, and discover how it can change your business for the better. Visit Factom at booth 329 or email them at hello@factom.com