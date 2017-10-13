Lending

American optimism could indicate beginning of the end for economic expansion

Optimism surges to highest level since 2004

October 13, 2017
Kelsey Ramírez
KEYWORDS Consumer sentiment economic expansion Survey of consumers University of Michigan
US economy

After concerns over the hurricanes faded off at the end of September, consumer optimism surged at the beginning of October, according to the Survey of Consumers conducted by the University of Michigan.

The Index of Consumer Sentiment Increased 6.3% from September’s 95.1 to 101.1 at the beginning of October. This is up a full 15.9% from the index’s 87.2 last year.

“Consumer sentiment surged in early October, reaching its highest level since the start of 2004. The October gain was broadly shared, occurring among all age and income subgroups and across all partisan viewpoints,” Survey of Consumers Chief Economist Richard Curtin said.

“The data indicate a robust outlook for consumer spending that extends the current expansion to at least mid 2018, which would mark the second longest expansion since the mid 1800’s,” Curtin said. “While the early October surge indicates greater optimism about the future course of the economy, it also reflects an unmistakable sense among consumers that economic prospects are now about as good as could be expected.”

An article by Jill Mislinski for Advisor Perspectives explains what this confidence level means historically:

The Michigan average since its inception is 85.4. During non-recessionary years the average is 87.6. The average during the five recessions is 69.3.

But Curtin explained that when consumers’ attitudes reach this level, it’s is usually an indicator that it’s the beginning of the end.

“This ‘as good as it gets’ outlook is supported by a moderation in the expected pace of growth in both personal finances and the overall economy, accompanied by a growing sense that, even with this moderation, it would still mean the continuation of good economic times,” Curtin said. “Although such an outlook is typically recorded in the late phase of an expansion, its occurrence is independent of the ultimate length of an expansion.”

The Current Economic Conditions index posted an increase of 4.2% from last month’s 111.7 and 12.8% from 103.2 last year to hit 116.4 at the beginning of October.

The Index of Consumer Expectations also increased significantly – 8.2% from 84.4 last month and a full 18.9% from 76.8 last year to hit 91.3 in October.

“Indeed, nothing in the latest survey indicates that consumers anticipate an economic downturn anytime soon – which contrarians may consider a clear warning sign of trouble ahead,” Curtin said.

“Nonetheless, consumers anticipate low unemployment, low inflation, small increases in interest rates and most importantly, modest income gains in the year ahead,” he said. “It is this acceptance of lackluster growth rates in personal income and in the overall economy that signifies that consumers have accepted, however reluctantly, limits on the pace of improving prospects for living standards.”

But this isn’t the message all experts received from the surge in confidence. One economist explained it could mean soft economic growth could soon rebound.

“The unexpected surge in the University of Michigan measure of consumer confidence index to its highest since 2004 provides further reason to think that, although real consumption growth may have slowed a little in the third quarter, it will pick up again before long,” Capital Economics Economist Andrew Hunter said.

VIDEO FROM HOUSINGWIRE & OUR PARTNERS

Reprints

Related Articles

Study: Recent events not dampening Americans’ optimism in economy

More Americans optimistic about economic future – except Democrats

American optimism of future economy drops in June

Me-small
Kelsey Ramírez is a Reporter at HousingWire. Ramírez is a recent journalism graduate of University of Texas at Arlington. Ramírez previously covered hard issues such as homelessness and domestic violence and began at HousingWire as an Editorial Assistant.

Recent Articles by Kelsey Ramírez

BofA earnings surpass expectations in Q3 despite drop in mortgage banking

Wells Fargo $1 billion mortgage litigation settlement brings down 3Q earnings

New York landlords face mounting pressure to lower rents

Wells Fargo appoints new compliance leadership

Services Guide

Comments powered by Disqus

This month in
HousingWire magazine

Cover Story
October/November 2017

A conversation with HUD Secretary Ben Carson

[Subscribers Only] U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson recently sat down with HousingWire Editor-in-Chief Jacob Gaffney for a conversation. Carson discussed housing, his plans for HUD and why he accepted a cabinet position from the guy he lost the GOP nomination to, Donald J. Trump. All photos by Stephen Voss.

Feature

Weed Wager: How banks are finding an opening to serve marijuana businesses

Caroline Basile
Caroline Basile
 Real Estate
[Subscribers Only] With recent changes, banks are finding an opening to serve lucrative marijuana businesses. Nationally, 29 states have now legalized marijuana in some form, either recreationally, medicinally, or both, generating billions of dollars in sales. These billions of dollars mean there is much that banks could make from this booming industry, but federal laws and guidance have made things complicated for financial institutions who want in.

Commentary

The true digital mortgage

Joe Tyrrell
Joe Tyrrell
 LendingHomeowners
We hear a lot these days about the benefits of the “digital mortgage.” The term is widely overused, yet its promoters have largely under-delivered on its true promise. Often they are simply referring to the online applications that have been available for well over a decade. If the digital mortgage really streamlines that process, why does it still take up to 60 days to close a loan?