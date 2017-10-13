Lending

BofA earnings surpass expectations in Q3 despite drop in mortgage banking

Mortgage banking income drops for third consecutive quarter

October 13, 2017
Kelsey Ramírez
KEYWORDS Bank of America earnings per share Mortgage banking income Net income Revenue third-quarter earnings
Bank of America

Bank of America reported an increase in its earnings in the third quarter, beating analysts expectations despite the drop in mortgage banking income.

The bank’s total revenue increased 10% from last year’s nearly $8 billion to $8.8 billion in the third quarter. This is an increase of 3% from $8.5 billion in the second quarter.

Net income also showed significant yearly growth with an increase of 15% from $1.8 billion to $2.1 billion in the third quarter. This is an increase of just under 3% from the second quarter’s $2 billion.

Diluted earnings per share increased 17% from $0.41 last year and 4% from $0.46 in the second quarter to $0.48 per share in the third quarter.

This beat out the earnings per share consensus of $0.46 per share this quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research, which is based on nine analysts’ forecasts.

“Our focus on responsible growth and improving the way we serve customers and clients produced another quarter of strong results,” Bank of America CEO Brian Moynihan said. “Revenue across our four lines of business grew 4%, even with a challenging comparable quarter for trading.”

“We delivered positive operating leverage year over year for the 11th consecutive quarter while continuing to invest in improved capabilities,” Moynihan said. “Digital activity with customers continues to shape the way we provide products and services to customers, with the most recent example being Zelle, our new person-to-person payment capability.”

However, mortgage banking income decreased for the third consecutive quarter. Noninterest income decreased $756 million or 7% in the third quarter to $10.7 billion, driven primarily by a decrease in mortgage banking income.

The bank explained mortgage banking income was negatively impacted by less favorable valuations on mortgage servicing rights, net of related hedges and a $100 million increase in representations and warranties provision.

But Bank of America isn’t the only big bank struggling with mortgage income this quarter. JPMorgan Chase, Wells Fargo and Citigroup all posted a loss in mortgage banking for the third quarter.

VIDEO FROM HOUSINGWIRE & OUR PARTNERS

Reprints

Related Articles

What to expect from Bank of America Q2 earnings report

Bank of America reports drop in mortgage banking income

Wells Fargo $1 billion mortgage litigation settlement brings down 3Q earnings

Me-small
Kelsey Ramírez is a Reporter at HousingWire. Ramírez is a recent journalism graduate of University of Texas at Arlington. Ramírez previously covered hard issues such as homelessness and domestic violence and began at HousingWire as an Editorial Assistant.

Recent Articles by Kelsey Ramírez

American optimism could indicate beginning of the end for economic expansion

Wells Fargo $1 billion mortgage litigation settlement brings down 3Q earnings

New York landlords face mounting pressure to lower rents

Wells Fargo appoints new compliance leadership

Services Guide

Comments powered by Disqus

This month in
HousingWire magazine

Cover Story
October/November 2017

A conversation with HUD Secretary Ben Carson

[Subscribers Only] U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson recently sat down with HousingWire Editor-in-Chief Jacob Gaffney for a conversation. Carson discussed housing, his plans for HUD and why he accepted a cabinet position from the guy he lost the GOP nomination to, Donald J. Trump. All photos by Stephen Voss.

Feature

Weed Wager: How banks are finding an opening to serve marijuana businesses

Caroline Basile
Caroline Basile
 Real Estate
[Subscribers Only] With recent changes, banks are finding an opening to serve lucrative marijuana businesses. Nationally, 29 states have now legalized marijuana in some form, either recreationally, medicinally, or both, generating billions of dollars in sales. These billions of dollars mean there is much that banks could make from this booming industry, but federal laws and guidance have made things complicated for financial institutions who want in.

Commentary

The true digital mortgage

Joe Tyrrell
Joe Tyrrell
 LendingHomeowners
We hear a lot these days about the benefits of the “digital mortgage.” The term is widely overused, yet its promoters have largely under-delivered on its true promise. Often they are simply referring to the online applications that have been available for well over a decade. If the digital mortgage really streamlines that process, why does it still take up to 60 days to close a loan?