Lending

NAFCU supports CFPB TRID proposal to fix "black hole"

Comment period closed Monday

October 11, 2017
Brena Swanson
KEYWORDS CD CFPB Closing Disclosure Consumer Financial Protection Bureau Loan Estimate NAFCU National Association of Federally-Insured Credit Unions TRID
Lender desk dark

The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau shut the door on its comment period for its proposal to amend part of the Know Before You Owe mortgage disclosure rule, also known as the TILA-RESPA Integrated Disclosure rule, or TRID.

The bureau’s proposed amendments sought to resolve the "black hole" issue under TRID, an issue the National Association of Federally-Insured Credit Unions strongly supports.

NAFCU explained in its comment letter to the CFPB on the rule that the bureau issued this proposal to gather information regarding whether to remove the current four-business day limit for resetting tolerances with both initial and corrected Closing Disclosures.

The current rule contains no provision that allows creditors to use a Closing Disclosure to reflect the revised disclosures if there are four or more days between the time the revised disclosures are required to be provided and consummation, the letter stated.

And as a result, it creates a situation where creditors are unable to provide either a revised Loan Estimate or a corrected Closing Disclosure to reset tolerances.

This is commonly referred to as a "gap" or "black hole," which the new proposal seeks to fix.

The proposal would remove the four-business day limit for providing Closing Disclosures, creating much-needed relief and cost savings for credit unions.

But while NAFCU is encouraged by the fact that the CFPB is finally proposing this update, they’re disappointed with the delay in proposing the amendment.

The credit union association emphasized that it “supports the CFPB's efforts to resolve timing issues related to TRID compliance and encourages the CFPB to continue to find ways to reduce regulatory burden for credit unions.”

Once the Federal Register published the rule back in August, the industry had 60 days to weigh in on it. The last day to submit a comment was Monday.

The CFPB said it would weigh comments carefully before it issued a final regulation.

VIDEO FROM HOUSINGWIRE & OUR PARTNERS

Reprints

Related Articles

NAFCU reiterates calls to Congress to lighten regulatory burdens for credit unions

Industry responds to updated TRID rule

NAFCU to CFPB: Pull credit unions out from under your authority

Headshot
Brena Swanson is the Digital Reporter for HousingWire.com, providing expert coverage on Millennials, lending and housing. Brena joined the HousingWire news team in February 2013, also serving in the roles of Reporter and Content Specialist. Brena graduated from Evangel University in Springfield, Missouri. Follow Brena on twitter at @BrenaSwanson.

Recent Articles by Brena Swanson

Hey first-time homebuyers! Chicago bank now offers high yield down payment savings account

SoFi starts GoFundMe to aid their people impacted by California wildfire

MBA: Mortgage applications continue recent downward trend

Quicken Loans Mortgage Services and CalyxSoftware partner for new loan origination software

Services Guide

Comments powered by Disqus

This month in
HousingWire magazine

Cover Story
October/November 2017

A conversation with HUD Secretary Ben Carson

[Subscribers Only] U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson recently sat down with HousingWire Editor-in-Chief Jacob Gaffney for a conversation. Carson discussed housing, his plans for HUD and why he accepted a cabinet position from the guy he lost the GOP nomination to, Donald J. Trump. All photos by Stephen Voss.

Feature

Weed Wager: How banks are finding an opening to serve marijuana businesses

Caroline Basile
Caroline Basile
 Real Estate
[Subscribers Only] With recent changes, banks are finding an opening to serve lucrative marijuana businesses. Nationally, 29 states have now legalized marijuana in some form, either recreationally, medicinally, or both, generating billions of dollars in sales. These billions of dollars mean there is much that banks could make from this booming industry, but federal laws and guidance have made things complicated for financial institutions who want in.

Commentary

The true digital mortgage

Joe Tyrrell
Joe Tyrrell
 LendingHomeowners
We hear a lot these days about the benefits of the “digital mortgage.” The term is widely overused, yet its promoters have largely under-delivered on its true promise. Often they are simply referring to the online applications that have been available for well over a decade. If the digital mortgage really streamlines that process, why does it still take up to 60 days to close a loan?