Quicken Loans Mortgage Services and CalyxSoftware partner for new loan origination software

CalyxSoftware, a mortgage software provider, and Quicken Loans Mortgage Services (QLMS), a division of Quicken Loans, announced a new partnership to power its Quicken Loans Origination System (Q-L.O.S.).

Community banks, credit unions and select brokers will now be able to utilize the new loan origination software.

Through the LOS, users can access QLMS’ entire suite of mortgage products, allowing them to customize the refinance or home-buying experience for their clients.

“Many third-party originators are expanding their businesses and looking for new partners and better technology to serve their borrowers and improve the customer experience,” said Bob Dougherty, vice president of business development at CalyxSoftware.

“We are proud to partner with an industry leader, like Quicken Loans, and excited that our Point and PointCentral technology will power Q-L.O.S,” continued Dougherty.