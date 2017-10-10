Real Estate Valuations

Quicken Loans: Home prices increase, but still not at homeowner expectations

Dallas home prices growing faster than homeowners can keep up with

October 10, 2017
Kelsey Ramírez
KEYWORDS Appraised value Home Price HPPI National Home Price Perception Index Quicken Loans
House

Home prices continued to rise in September, however not fast enough to keep up with homeowners’ expectations, according to Quicken Loans National Home Price Perception Index.

Homeowners are overestimating their home values, and appraisers’ valuations are 1.14% lower than homeowner expectations in September. But while they are still overestimating their home values, the gap is diminishing. In August, homeowners estimated their homes were 1.35% higher than appraised values.

But according to First American Chief Economist Mark Fleming, it is not uncommon for homeowners to be out of alignment with appraised home values. He explained homeowners tend to add value to aspects of their home that an un biased appraiser won't such as decor or landscaping choices. And while this is especially true in a declining market environment as consumers struggle to accept their home is not worth as much as it used to be, even homeowners in a market with rising home prices tend to get ahead of themselves and overvalue their homes. 

The chart below shows that, although the gap between opinions got off to a rough start in 2017, it since has been trending back toward equilibrium. September marked the fourth consecutive month where the gap narrowed.

Click to Enlarge

HPPI

(Source: Quicken Loans)

Quicken Loans’ Home Value Index, a measure of home values based solely on appraisal data, showed home prices increased 0.44% from August to September, and 3.38% from September 2016.

But quicker home price growth in some parts of the country caused some homeowners to be unable to keep up with the rising home price growth, Quicken Loans explained to HousingWire. In Dallas, for example, the average appraised value came in 2.87% higher than homeowner opinions. The chart below shows the gap amid different metros across the U.S.

Click to Enlarge

HPPI

(Source: Quicken Loans)

“An appraisal can vastly impact the mortgage process,” said Bill Banfield, Quicken Loans executive vice president of capital markets. “This number alone can impact how much a buyer needs to bring to closing, or the current equity a homeowner has when refinancing.”

“If homeowners are aware of local home values and how they are changing, it will assist with a smoother mortgage process,” Banfield said.

VIDEO FROM HOUSINGWIRE & OUR PARTNERS

Reprints

Related Articles

Quicken Loans: Homeowners and appraisers disagree on value of homes

Quicken Loans: Homeowners didn’t expect December’s drop in home prices

Quicken Loans: Homeowners overestimate their home values

Me-small
Kelsey Ramírez is a Reporter at HousingWire. Ramírez is a recent journalism graduate of University of Texas at Arlington. Ramírez previously covered hard issues such as homelessness and domestic violence and began at HousingWire as an Editorial Assistant.

Recent Articles by Kelsey Ramírez

[Charts] Latest HMDA data reveals hottest home buying regions

Foreclosure inventory hits lowest point since July 2007

Fed member pencils in December interest rate hike

Treasury report calls for extensive regulatory relief to finance industry

Services Guide

Comments powered by Disqus

This month in
HousingWire magazine

Cover Story
October/November 2017

A conversation with HUD Secretary Ben Carson

[Subscribers Only] U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson recently sat down with HousingWire Editor-in-Chief Jacob Gaffney for a conversation. Carson discussed housing, his plans for HUD and why he accepted a cabinet position from the guy he lost the GOP nomination to, Donald J. Trump. All photos by Stephen Voss.

Feature

Weed Wager: How banks are finding an opening to serve marijuana businesses

Caroline Basile
Caroline Basile
 Real Estate
[Subscribers Only] With recent changes, banks are finding an opening to serve lucrative marijuana businesses. Nationally, 29 states have now legalized marijuana in some form, either recreationally, medicinally, or both, generating billions of dollars in sales. These billions of dollars mean there is much that banks could make from this booming industry, but federal laws and guidance have made things complicated for financial institutions who want in.

Commentary

The true digital mortgage

Joe Tyrrell
Joe Tyrrell
 LendingHomeowners
We hear a lot these days about the benefits of the “digital mortgage.” The term is widely overused, yet its promoters have largely under-delivered on its true promise. Often they are simply referring to the online applications that have been available for well over a decade. If the digital mortgage really streamlines that process, why does it still take up to 60 days to close a loan?