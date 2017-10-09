Lending

Treasury report calls for extensive regulatory relief to finance industry

Focuses on non-legislative reform

October 9, 2017
Kelsey Ramírez
KEYWORDS Dodd-Frank Act regulatory reform Steven Mnuchin U.S. Department of the Treasury
Treasury

The U.S. Department of the Treasury released its second of four reports Friday which called for sweeping financial reform, including changes that would weaken the Dodd-Frank Act.

Back in February, President Donald Trump signed an executive order directing the Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin to examine the nation’s financial laws.

Now, the Treasury published its findings in a 149-page report, the second of a total of four reports.

The report claims regulations enacted after the Great Recession made it more difficult for financial institutions to recover, and made for one of the weakest economic recoveries in U.S. history.

“The sweeping scope of and excess costs imposed by Dodd-Frank, however, have resulted in a slow rate of bank asset and loan growth,” the report states. “At the same time, banking system resources dedicated to markets and market liquidity have declined, in large part due to regulatory changes.”

The Dodd-Frank Act, a 2,319-page legislation, required about 390 additional regulations implemented by more than a dozen different regulatory agencies. But even so, the report claims it failed to address many drivers of the financial crisis.

But the new changes the report would bring in its attempt to scale back regulations could be enacted without legislation. All but nine suggestions can be put into effect by the nation’s federal regulatory agencies, who were consulted on the report, according to an article by Michelle Price and Pete Schroeder for Reuters.

Here are some of the Treasury’s recommendations:

Recommends that Congress take action to reduce fragmentation, overlap, and duplication in the U.S. regulatory structure. This could include consolidating regulators with similar missions and more clearly defining regulatory mandates.

Recommends raising the dollar threshold of participation in stress tests to $50 billion from the current threshold of $10 billion in total assets.

Recommends eliminating the mid-year stress test cycle and reducing the number of supervisory scenarios from three to two – the baseline and severely adverse scenario.

In order to provide for more transparent and accountable regulatory processes, the Federal Reserve should subject its stress-testing and capital planning review frameworks to public notice and comment.

An article by Tiffany HSU for The New York Times explained that while the ideas were welcomed on Wall Street where banks complain Dodd-Frank regulations stifle growth, they were criticized by consumer groups who said the suggestions are a dangerous relaxation of checks on the financial system.

VIDEO FROM HOUSINGWIRE & OUR PARTNERS

Reprints

Related Articles

[WATCH] Treasury Secretary Mnuchin says expect GSE reform during Trump administration

Mnuchin: Housing finance reform still a priority for Trump administration

Treasury Secretary Mnuchin: Expect GSEs to continue paying dividend

Me-small
Kelsey Ramírez is a Reporter at HousingWire. Ramírez is a recent journalism graduate of University of Texas at Arlington. Ramírez previously covered hard issues such as homelessness and domestic violence and began at HousingWire as an Editorial Assistant.

Recent Articles by Kelsey Ramírez

Fed member pencils in December interest rate hike

Renters suddenly say now is great time to buy a home

Northwest Realtors: October is the best month for home shopping

Fannie Mae: Boomers won’t own their home free and clear before retirement

Services Guide

Comments powered by Disqus

This month in
HousingWire magazine

Cover Story
October/November 2017

A conversation with HUD Secretary Ben Carson

[Subscribers Only] U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson recently sat down with HousingWire Editor-in-Chief Jacob Gaffney for a conversation. Carson discussed housing, his plans for HUD and why he accepted a cabinet position from the guy he lost the GOP nomination to, Donald J. Trump. All photos by Stephen Voss.

Feature

Weed Wager: How banks are finding an opening to serve marijuana businesses

Caroline Basile
Caroline Basile
 Real Estate
[Subscribers Only] With recent changes, banks are finding an opening to serve lucrative marijuana businesses. Nationally, 29 states have now legalized marijuana in some form, either recreationally, medicinally, or both, generating billions of dollars in sales. These billions of dollars mean there is much that banks could make from this booming industry, but federal laws and guidance have made things complicated for financial institutions who want in.

Commentary

The true digital mortgage

Joe Tyrrell
Joe Tyrrell
 LendingHomeowners
We hear a lot these days about the benefits of the “digital mortgage.” The term is widely overused, yet its promoters have largely under-delivered on its true promise. Often they are simply referring to the online applications that have been available for well over a decade. If the digital mortgage really streamlines that process, why does it still take up to 60 days to close a loan?