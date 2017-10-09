Treasury report calls for extensive regulatory relief to finance industry

The U.S. Department of the Treasury released its second of four reports Friday which called for sweeping financial reform, including changes that would weaken the Dodd-Frank Act.

Back in February, President Donald Trump signed an executive order directing the Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin to examine the nation’s financial laws.

Now, the Treasury published its findings in a 149-page report, the second of a total of four reports.

The report claims regulations enacted after the Great Recession made it more difficult for financial institutions to recover, and made for one of the weakest economic recoveries in U.S. history.

“The sweeping scope of and excess costs imposed by Dodd-Frank, however, have resulted in a slow rate of bank asset and loan growth,” the report states. “At the same time, banking system resources dedicated to markets and market liquidity have declined, in large part due to regulatory changes.”

The Dodd-Frank Act, a 2,319-page legislation, required about 390 additional regulations implemented by more than a dozen different regulatory agencies. But even so, the report claims it failed to address many drivers of the financial crisis.

But the new changes the report would bring in its attempt to scale back regulations could be enacted without legislation. All but nine suggestions can be put into effect by the nation’s federal regulatory agencies, who were consulted on the report, according to an article by Michelle Price and Pete Schroeder for Reuters.

Here are some of the Treasury’s recommendations:

Recommends that Congress take action to reduce fragmentation, overlap, and duplication in the U.S. regulatory structure. This could include consolidating regulators with similar missions and more clearly defining regulatory mandates. Recommends raising the dollar threshold of participation in stress tests to $50 billion from the current threshold of $10 billion in total assets. Recommends eliminating the mid-year stress test cycle and reducing the number of supervisory scenarios from three to two – the baseline and severely adverse scenario. In order to provide for more transparent and accountable regulatory processes, the Federal Reserve should subject its stress-testing and capital planning review frameworks to public notice and comment.

An article by Tiffany HSU for The New York Times explained that while the ideas were welcomed on Wall Street where banks complain Dodd-Frank regulations stifle growth, they were criticized by consumer groups who said the suggestions are a dangerous relaxation of checks on the financial system.