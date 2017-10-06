Real Estate

Fannie Mae: Boomers won’t own their home free and clear before retirement

Lagging previous generations in outright homeownership

October 6, 2017
Kelsey Ramírez
KEYWORDS Baby Boomer Fannie Mae free and clear Housing Insights outright homeownership
house key background

While outright homeownership increased among Baby Boomers after the last recession, they still lag previous generations, and may never catch up, according to the Fannie Mae Economic and Strategic Research Group’s latest Housing Insight Series.

At one end of the spectrum, older generations such as Baby Boomers criticize Millennials for waiting longer than their generation to buy a home, however even Boomers are failing to keep up with the pace set by the generation before them.

Baby Boomers are much less likely to own their home outright, that is – without a mortgage, than the generations before them, and probably won’t be able to catch up before reaching retirement age.

“The leading edge of the large Baby Boom generation has reached retirement age with a greater likelihood of carrying housing debt, raising concerns about their retirement financial security,” Fannie Mae’s report stated. “The oldest Boomers, who were aged 65 to 69 in 2015, were 10 percentage points less likely to own their homes outright than were pre-Boomer homeowners of the same age in 2000.”

Outright homeownership picked up after the Great Recession, and the younger end of the generation is more likely to be close to previous generations with their rate of outright homeownership.

The chart below, which uses data from U.S. Census Bureau and the 2000 Census and American Community Survey, shows 26% of Baby Boomers aged 50 to 54 in 2015 owned their home outright, compared to 22% of homeowners of the same age in 2000.

Click to Enlarge

Boomers

(Source: Fannie Mae, U.S. Census Bureau, 2000 Census and American Community Survey)

But despite this uptick, even the youngest Baby Boomers will likely not be able to pull up their outright homeownership rates to the level of previous generations.

From Fannie Mae’s report:

The relatively high incidence of housing debt among Boomer homeowners has the potential to strain their retirement finances. Given that income typically declines in retirement, monthly mortgage payments could stretch the household budgets of Boomers who exit the labor force without first extinguishing their housing debts. Indeed, among Boomer homeowners aged 65 to 69 in 2015, those with mortgages were over three times more likely to experience a housing cost burden than were those who owned their homes outright.

The chart below shows the youngest Boomers will come the closest at 58%, compared to 59.8% among previous generations. The oldest Baby Boomers will come in significantly lower with a share of 49.4% reaching free and clear homeownership by retirement age.

Click to Enlarge

Boomers

(Source: Fannie Mae, U.S. Census Bureau, 2000 Census and American Community Survey)

VIDEO FROM HOUSINGWIRE & OUR PARTNERS

Reprints

Related Articles

Fannie Mae: Americans suddenly feel great about selling their home

The Great Baby Boomer Retirement Plan: Downsize your life

Fannie Mae: Americans come down off home-confidence high

Me-small
Kelsey Ramírez is a Reporter at HousingWire. Ramírez is a recent journalism graduate of University of Texas at Arlington. Ramírez previously covered hard issues such as homelessness and domestic violence and began at HousingWire as an Editorial Assistant.

Recent Articles by Kelsey Ramírez

Northwest Realtors: October is the best month for home shopping

Ever-mobile Millennial housing demand unchecked by rising mortgage rates

Jobs plummet further than expected in wake of recent storms

Zillow introduces 3D technology app to real estate agents

Services Guide

Comments powered by Disqus

This month in
HousingWire magazine

Cover Story
October/November 2017

A conversation with HUD Secretary Ben Carson

[Subscribers Only] U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson recently sat down with HousingWire Editor-in-Chief Jacob Gaffney for a conversation. Carson discussed housing, his plans for HUD and why he accepted a cabinet position from the guy he lost the GOP nomination to, Donald J. Trump. All photos by Stephen Voss.

Feature

Weed Wager: How banks are finding an opening to serve marijuana businesses

Caroline Basile
Caroline Basile
 Real Estate
[Subscribers Only] With recent changes, banks are finding an opening to serve lucrative marijuana businesses. Nationally, 29 states have now legalized marijuana in some form, either recreationally, medicinally, or both, generating billions of dollars in sales. These billions of dollars mean there is much that banks could make from this booming industry, but federal laws and guidance have made things complicated for financial institutions who want in.

Commentary

The true digital mortgage

Joe Tyrrell
Joe Tyrrell
 LendingHomeowners
We hear a lot these days about the benefits of the “digital mortgage.” The term is widely overused, yet its promoters have largely under-delivered on its true promise. Often they are simply referring to the online applications that have been available for well over a decade. If the digital mortgage really streamlines that process, why does it still take up to 60 days to close a loan?