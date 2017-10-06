Servicing

a360inc acquires mortgage platform suite CaseAware

Acquires products from KMC Information Systems

October 6, 2017
Brena Swanson
Carrollton, Texas-based a360inc, an employee-owned legal and financial services technology and outsourcing company, acquired the CaseAware Suite of technology products from KMC Information Systems.

Under the acquisition, a360inc will gain the complete platform suite, including the company’s case management system (CMS) CaseAware Manage and the middleware integration module CaseAware Integrate.

“Over the last few decades, a number of similar industries have experienced an influx of investment capital targeted at transformation and simplification,” said Scott Brinkley, CEO of a360inc.

“The deployment of SaaS solutions has transformed these industries and reduced the capital required by owners to operate their businesses,” said Brinkley.

a360inc explained that this acquisition brings the company one step closer to their goal of consolidating the case management system ecosystem.

The company will combine the best of CaseAware Manage and CaseAware Integrate with the ProMatters suite of products, delivering it to the marketplace through a360inc’s practice management business, Firm Solutions.

“Law firms servicing the mortgage default marketplace have not had the benefit of these solutions,” stated Brinkley.

“The resulting case management system landscape is a fragmented space, dotted with costly proprietary platforms or smaller independent providers with limited service scope,” he said. “For law firms to survive turbulent markets, systems need to evolve and adapt into a better delivery model — that is what a360inc is working towards.” 

In a release, a360inc said that the acquisition helps the company's initiatives, including:

  • Enhancing CMS technology with improved user-configurability and automated decisioning
  • Introducing industry-wide integration solutions for law firms, their vendors and servicers
  • Reducing the total cost of ownership and introducing variable, subscription-based pricing
  • Establishing default data standards that simplify integrations and data sharing across the industry
  • Enabling an evolution to a secure, compliant, hosted solution model for the default industry 

