Investments

OMB Director Mulvaney calls for canceling NFIP's $16 billion debt

Tells Trump: "The program must also be reformed"

October 6, 2017
Brena Swanson
KEYWORDS Mike Mulvaney National Flood Insurance Program NFIP Office of Management and Budget OMB Trump Administration
Hurricane Harvey photo 2

The strength of the National Flood Insurance Program was put to the test after the devastating destruction from Hurricane Harvey, Irma and Maria, and unfortunately, it failed to hold up.

In a letter to the presidentOffice of Management and Budget Director Mick Mulvaney stated, “The recent hurricanes have inflicted projected losses of $16 billion. As a result, by the latter part of this month, the NFIP will have fully exhausted its financial resources (including its $30.4 billion in borrowing authority) and will be unable to pay claims.”

Mulvaney continued: “Put plainly, the NFIP is not designed to handle catastrophic losses like those caused by Harvey, Irma, and Maria. The NFIP is simply not fiscally sustainable in its present form. To be sure, the NFIP requires immediate financial relief to fulfill its obligations to its policyholders, but the program must also be reformed to place it on a sound financial footing and to enable the private market for flood insurance to expand”

Heading into hurricane season earlier this year, the NFIP already was not on stable footing. However, flood insurance, whether it’s private or the national flood insurance program, has long struggled to gain attention over the years.

But the devastating destruction of the recent hurricanes pushed the urgency for a solution to the program to the surface.

The problem is twofold though. First, the program currently doesn’t have enough money to function for the year, and two, it desperately needs to be reformed for the future.

In September, President Donald Trump signed a three-month extension to the NFIP, with the purpose of giving Congress more time to come up with a solution.

For the current financial issues facing the NFIP, Mulvaney said Congress needs to address how the NFIP will meet its current and anticipated outstanding obligations, while remaining viable for future needs.

The administration proposes cancelling $16 billion of the program's existing debt. Since the need for this funding arises from unforeseen, unanticipated events, Mulvaney noted that the debt cancellation should be provided as an emergency requirement for budgetary purposes.

For the future stability of the program, which is outlined in more details at the end of the letter, Mulvaney suggested that Congress should authorize the NFIP to establish a means-tested affordability program that allows low-income policyholders to maintain subsidized rates.

“This measure to keep the program affordable for those who need it should be paired with accelerated premium increases for policyholders who can afford to pay risk-based rates, pursuant to limits in current law,” it stated.

In addition, the administration proposes improving the program's management of properties that have sustained multiple losses.

The letter also addressed the private insurance market. Recently, despite a push in the House of Representatives to reform the private flood insurance market, the provision failed to make it through Senate for approval that same day.

Now, in this new letter, Mulvaney stated, “To allow the private market to expand, the administration proposes phasing out the issuance of NFIP policies for newly constructed homes and for commercial customers, strengthening FEMA's ability to share the risk of flood losses with private insurance companies, and removing barriers for customers who may want to switch to private carriers.”

The National Association of Home Builders, however, wasn’t on board with this suggestion, stating that they strongly oppose the reform proposal.

 "While NAHB supports reforms to the NFIP that will keep the program fiscally sound and preserve rate affordability, we strongly oppose the new proposal by OMB Director Mulvaney to phase out new NFIP policies for newly-constructed homes,” said Granger MacDonald, chairman of NAHB. “It would simply prevent home builders from being able to provide safe and affordable housing to consumers. By creating uncertainty in the housing market, this proposal would also harm local communities and impair economic growth.”

MacDonald explained that new homes are built to more stringent safety standards and usually fare much better than the older housing stock in flooding disasters.

And on top of this, he added that new construction policyholders pay full-risk rates, so they put more into the NFIP than they take out in claims.

“Why does OMB needlessly propose to penalize new construction? It would only hurt the fiscal soundness of the NFIP and fail to ease taxpayer burdens,” he stated. "NAHB will continue to work with Congress and the administration to achieve needed reforms to the NFIP that will ensure it remains efficient and effective in protecting property owners, creates more stability in the housing market, and improves the financial viability of the program."

Unfortunately, there are two more months of hurricane season left, leaving America and the budget at risk.   

“We must act expeditiously to ensure that communities have the assistance they need, when they need it,” Mulvaney concluded in the letter. “As always, I stand ready to work with you to achieve the objectives described in this letter.”

VIDEO FROM HOUSINGWIRE & OUR PARTNERS

Reprints

Related Articles

President Trump taps Russ Vought to be OMB deputy director

Trump nominates Mick Mulvaney for director of the Office of Management and Budget

Affordability in question: The National Flood Insurance Program needs $1.4 billion more to function

Headshot
Brena Swanson is the Digital Reporter for HousingWire.com, providing expert coverage on Millennials, lending and housing. Brena joined the HousingWire news team in February 2013, also serving in the roles of Reporter and Content Specialist. Brena graduated from Evangel University in Springfield, Missouri. Follow Brena on twitter at @BrenaSwanson.

Recent Articles by Brena Swanson

Cordray accused of using government email for Ohio governor campaign

a360inc acquires mortgage platform suite CaseAware

Quicken Loans' Rocket Mortgage finally a fully digital mortgage thanks to Pavaso partnership

Did the clock just officially start ticking on Richard Cordray’s tenure as CFPB Director?

Services Guide

Comments powered by Disqus

This month in
HousingWire magazine

Cover Story
October/November 2017

A conversation with HUD Secretary Ben Carson

[Subscribers Only] U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson recently sat down with HousingWire Editor-in-Chief Jacob Gaffney for a conversation. Carson discussed housing, his plans for HUD and why he accepted a cabinet position from the guy he lost the GOP nomination to, Donald J. Trump. All photos by Stephen Voss.

Feature

Weed Wager: How banks are finding an opening to serve marijuana businesses

Caroline Basile
Caroline Basile
 Real Estate
[Subscribers Only] With recent changes, banks are finding an opening to serve lucrative marijuana businesses. Nationally, 29 states have now legalized marijuana in some form, either recreationally, medicinally, or both, generating billions of dollars in sales. These billions of dollars mean there is much that banks could make from this booming industry, but federal laws and guidance have made things complicated for financial institutions who want in.

Commentary

The true digital mortgage

Joe Tyrrell
Joe Tyrrell
 LendingHomeowners
We hear a lot these days about the benefits of the “digital mortgage.” The term is widely overused, yet its promoters have largely under-delivered on its true promise. Often they are simply referring to the online applications that have been available for well over a decade. If the digital mortgage really streamlines that process, why does it still take up to 60 days to close a loan?