Mortgage industry lobbyist NAMB appoints new executive director

NAMB, an organization that represents the interest of individual mortgage loan originators and small to mid-size mortgage businesses and actively lobbies at state and national levels, announced Valerie Saunders [pictured below] its new executive director.

In her new role, Saunders will be responsible for the day-to-day operations that increase NAMB’s footprint among mortgage brokers, mortgage bankers and mortgage businesses. She will collaborate with the board in order to develop strategies to expand the company’s footprint, as well as developing and implementing these strategies.

“NAMB has experienced a great resurgence over the past several years, and our goal is to build upon that momentum and continue to grow our member base,” said Saunders. “We have aggressive goals for educating our target members and growing the number of people who benefit from NAMB’s offerings.”

Saunders previously served as NAMB’s vice president, and has been with the company as a member and a board member for more than 15 years. Saunders is also the vice president of Florida-based mortgage brokerage RE Financial Services, Inc.

“Valerie has a proven track record of creating programs that benefit members and homeowners, as well as NAMB,” NAMB President Fred Kreger said. “We’re looking forward to further leveraging her knowledge, creativity and vision in growing our member base and NAMB’s influence in the coming year.”