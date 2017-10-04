People Movers Servicing

Christopher Whalen signs on as senior consultant at Ocwen

Will also serve as advisor for nonbank

October 4, 2017
Ben Lane
Ocwen Financial announced Wednesday afternoon that the company “has engaged” Christopher Whalen as a senior consultant and advisor.

Whalen is currently the chairman of Whalen Global Advisors, the company Whalen founded after he left Kroll Bond Rating Agency earlier this year.

Whalen, an investment banker, author, and frequent HousingWire contributor, joined KBRA in 2014.

At KBRA, Whalen served as senior managing director and head of research, and was responsible for the ratings of commercial banks and financial institutions. Whalen also frequently published research on the financial services industry.Christopher Whalen

Earlier in his career, Whalen held positions at the House Republican Conference Committee, the Federal Reserve Bank of New York, Bear Stearns, Prudential Securities, and Carrington Mortgage Holdings.

In a release, Ocwen said that it “expects to benefit from Mr. Whalen’s experience, knowledge, and insight of the mortgage finance sector, especially in areas such as strategy, risk management, and counterparty relations.”

Headshot-for-hw-31
Ben Lane is the Senior Financial Reporter for HousingWire. In this role, he helps set a leading pace for news coverage spanning the issues driving the U.S. housing economy. Previously, he worked for TownSquareBuzz, a hyper-local news service. He is a graduate of University of North Texas. Follow Ben on Twitter at @BenLaneHW.

