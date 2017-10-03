Real Estate

Fidelity National Financial acquires majority interest in SkySlope

Title insurance giant buys piece of digital transaction management platform

October 3, 2017
Ben Lane
KEYWORDS Fidelity National Financial Fidelity National Financial Corp. Mergers and acquisitions Real estate SkySlope
house down payment

Fidelity National Financial, the title insurance giant, announced this week that it acquired a majority interest in SkySlope, a provider of digital transaction management and closing solutions to real estate professionals.

According to details provided by Fidelity National, SkySlope's cloud-based digital transaction management platform is currently used by more than 1,500 brokerages across 5,000 offices and 140,000 agents to facilitate approximately 1.5 million real estate transactions over the past year.

Tyler Smith, founder and CEO of SkySlope, said that the deal with Fidelity helps take the company to the next level.

“Since inception, SkySlope has been focused on building leading products that drive efficiency and operational insight for our brokerage customers,” Smith said. “We are excited to enter this new phase of SkySlope's growth in partnership with FNF, who has a long-standing track record of delivering valuable technology and services to the real estate industry.”

Fidelity Chairman William Foley said that acquiring the majority interest in SkySlope allows Fidelity to provide a fuller breadth of services to its clients.

“SkySlope will broaden FNF’s service offerings to real estate professionals and further advance our strategy of providing a suite of best of breed technology assets to help real estate agents and brokers gain more customers and more efficiently close transactions.” Foley said.  “FNF aims to offer real estate professionals a robust set of technology solutions and SkySlope's transaction management platform and SkyTC transaction coordination services are integral parts of this vision.”

 

VIDEO FROM HOUSINGWIRE & OUR PARTNERS

Reprints

Related Articles

Fidelity National Financial buys majority stake in Title Guaranty of Hawaii

Fidelity National Financial finalizes acquisition of majority stake in Title Guaranty of Hawaii

Fidelity National Financial acquires Real Geeks

Headshot-for-hw-31
Ben Lane is the Senior Financial Reporter for HousingWire. In this role, he helps set a leading pace for news coverage spanning the issues driving the U.S. housing economy. Previously, he worked for TownSquareBuzz, a hyper-local news service. He is a graduate of University of North Texas. Follow Ben on Twitter at @BenLaneHW.

Recent Articles by Ben Lane

Department of Justice launches initiative to fight sexual harassment in housing

Ellie Mae finalizes acquisition of Velocify; will "automate everything automatable"

PrimeLending promotes Steve Thompson to president

California man gets 8 years for defrauding 500 distressed homeowners out of $2.2 million

Services Guide

Comments powered by Disqus

This month in
HousingWire magazine

Cover Story
October/November 2017

A conversation with HUD Secretary Ben Carson

[Subscribers Only] U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson recently sat down with HousingWire Editor-in-Chief Jacob Gaffney for a conversation. Carson discussed housing, his plans for HUD and why he accepted a cabinet position from the guy he lost the GOP nomination to, Donald J. Trump. All photos by Stephen Voss.

Feature

Weed Wager: How banks are finding an opening to serve marijuana businesses

Caroline Basile
Caroline Basile
 Real Estate
[Subscribers Only] With recent changes, banks are finding an opening to serve lucrative marijuana businesses. Nationally, 29 states have now legalized marijuana in some form, either recreationally, medicinally, or both, generating billions of dollars in sales. These billions of dollars mean there is much that banks could make from this booming industry, but federal laws and guidance have made things complicated for financial institutions who want in.

Commentary

The true digital mortgage

Joe Tyrrell
Joe Tyrrell
 LendingHomeowners
We hear a lot these days about the benefits of the “digital mortgage.” The term is widely overused, yet its promoters have largely under-delivered on its true promise. Often they are simply referring to the online applications that have been available for well over a decade. If the digital mortgage really streamlines that process, why does it still take up to 60 days to close a loan?