ServiceLink no longer a Black Knight company

ServiceLink announced Monday it rebranded since it is no longer a Black Knight company.

However, the company, which is a provider of transaction services to the mortgage and finance industries, still remains a member of the Fidelity National Financial family of companies.

Since Fidelity announced the distribution of its equity interest in Black Knight, ServiceLink rebranded to more closely align with its parent company, FNF.

ServiceLink noted that the change in branding will not impact the day-to-day operations of the company, with the exception of the logo design (pictured below), color palette and removal of any reference to Black Knight.

“This new logo ties us more closely with the overall FNF brand while maintaining the recognizable visual elements of our prior logo. Also, our predominantly blue color palette further aligns us with our parent company while still providing us our own company identity,” said Chris Azur, CEO of ServiceLink.

Additionally, LoanCare, a subsidiary of ServiceLink, will continue to remain “LoanCare, a ServiceLink company.”

Check out the new logo below.

Previously, Black Knight Financial Services, a mortgage data and solutions provider, unveiled it is rebranding as Black Knight in light of Fidelity National Financial’s distribution of its equity interest in it, which became official on Monday.

Back in June, Fidelity National Financial and Black Knight Financial Services signed formal agreements for FNFI to distribute all 83.3 million shares of Black Knight Financial Services common stock that it currently owns to FNF Group stockholders. Fidelity National Financial is organized into two groups, FNF Group and FNFV Group. A complete breakdown of the stock distribution can be found here.