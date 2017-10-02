Real Estate

First American: Quantitative un-easing to further affordability constraints

Supply levels decreased affordability in July

October 2, 2017
Kelsey Ramírez
KEYWORDS affordability First American Home Price Real House Price Index
House

Affordability decreased in July as low levels of housing inventory pushed home prices up, and the housing market should prepare for further affordability drops in the future, First American Financial Corp., a provider of title insurance, settlement services and risk solutions for real estate transactions, said in a new report.

While low housing supply could continue to decrease affordability, the latest First American Real House Price Index points out there is another factor that could bring affordability down in the coming months – quantitative un-easing.

“Last week, the FOMC announced that it will begin to reduce its large portfolio of bonds, which is likely to push mortgage rates higher in the coming months,” First American Chief Economist Mark Fleming said. “This quantitative un-easing will further impact affordability.”

While some experts agree that this move could create rising interest rates, other experts predicted that due to it being well telegraphed, the quantitative un-easing process will have little effect on interest rates.

First American's report noted that in July, real home prices increased 0.6% from the month before, and a full 10.4% from July 2016.

The RHPI measures the price changes of single-family properties throughout the U.S. adjusted for the impact of income and interest rate changes on consumer house-buying power over time and across the United States at national, state and metropolitan area levels. Because the RHPI adjusts for house-buying power, it also serves as a measure of housing affordability.

Unadjusted home prices increased 5.8% annually in June, and now rest 3.4% above the housing boom peak in 2007, according to the index.

“Rising rates and rapid price appreciation driven by the lack of supply caused affordability to decline in July,” Fleming said.

“Based on our RHPI, affordability has declined by more than 10% over the last year. But, the loss in affordability is only significant to potential first-time buyers,” Fleming added. Existing homeowners with fixed-rate mortgages benefited from the rising prices with increased equity. You’re perspective on rising home prices and affordability largely depends on whether you are a homeowner or not.”

VIDEO FROM HOUSINGWIRE & OUR PARTNERS

Reprints

Related Articles

First American: Home prices keep rising, though affordability also improved in June

First American: Housing affordability improves marginally in January

First American report shows home affordability increased in May

Me-small
Kelsey Ramírez is a Reporter at HousingWire. Ramírez is a recent journalism graduate of University of Texas at Arlington. Ramírez previously covered hard issues such as homelessness and domestic violence and began at HousingWire as an Editorial Assistant.

Recent Articles by Kelsey Ramírez

Los Angeles prepares to reopen Section 8 housing list after 13 years

Attorney moves to toss evidence in real estate agent murder case

Black Knight: Harvey-area homeowners have strong motivation not to walk away from home

Americans remain economically confident despite recent hurricane damage

Services Guide

Comments powered by Disqus

This month in
HousingWire magazine

Cover Story
October/November 2017

A conversation with HUD Secretary Ben Carson

[Subscribers Only] U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson recently sat down with HousingWire Editor-in-Chief Jacob Gaffney for a conversation. Carson discussed housing, his plans for HUD and why he accepted a cabinet position from the guy he lost the GOP nomination to, Donald J. Trump. All photos by Stephen Voss.

Feature

Weed Wager: How banks are finding an opening to serve marijuana businesses

Caroline Basile
Caroline Basile
 Real Estate
[Subscribers Only] With recent changes, banks are finding an opening to serve lucrative marijuana businesses. Nationally, 29 states have now legalized marijuana in some form, either recreationally, medicinally, or both, generating billions of dollars in sales. These billions of dollars mean there is much that banks could make from this booming industry, but federal laws and guidance have made things complicated for financial institutions who want in.

Commentary

The true digital mortgage

Joe Tyrrell
Joe Tyrrell
 LendingHomeowners
We hear a lot these days about the benefits of the “digital mortgage.” The term is widely overused, yet its promoters have largely under-delivered on its true promise. Often they are simply referring to the online applications that have been available for well over a decade. If the digital mortgage really streamlines that process, why does it still take up to 60 days to close a loan?