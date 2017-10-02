Lending

Finance groups file lawsuit against CFPB arbitration rule

4 reasons why the rule should be set aside

October 2, 2017
Brena Swanson
KEYWORDS arbitration rule CFPB Consumer Financial Protection Bureau Texas
Gavel justice law legal

The latest attack on the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau’s arbitration rule comes from the finance industry, with several finance groups and chambers of commerce filing a lawsuit challenging the rule.

According to a Ballard Spahr blog on the lawsuit by Mark Levin and Alan Kaplinsky, the lawsuit seeks to stay the implementation of the arbitration rule.

The U.S. Chamber of Commerce, American Bankers Association, the Consumer Bankers Association, Financial Services Roundtable, American Financial Services Association, Texas Association of Business, Texas Bankers Association, and nine chambers of commerce located throughout Texas filed the lawsuit.

The preliminary statement in the rule said that the rule is invalid and should be set aside for four reasons:

  1. The rule is the product of, and is fatally infected by, the unconstitutional structure that Congress gave the CFPB when it created the Bureau in the Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform And Consumer Protection Act (“the Dodd-Frank Act”).
  2. The rule violates the Administrative Procedure Act (“APA”) because the CFPB failed to observe procedures required by law when it adopted the conclusions of a deeply flawed study that improperly limited public participation, applied defective methodologies, misapprehended the relevant data, and failed to address key considerations.
  3. The rule also violates the APA for the related reason that it runs counter to the record before the bureau and fails to take account of important aspects of the problem it purports to address, making it the very model of arbitrary and capricious agency action.
  4. The rule violates the Dodd-Frank Act because it fails to advance either the public interest or consumer welfare: it precludes the use of a dispute resolution mechanism that generally benefits consumers (i.e., arbitration) in favor of one that typically does not (i.e., class-action litigation).

Outside of the finance industry challenging the rule, Congress is also in the process of potentially overturning the rule. According to the most recent update, Senate was seen as likely to vote on repealing the arbitration rule soon since the Republican push for healthcare reform is seemingly over for this year.

The arbitration rule mainly pertains to consumer financial products like credit cards and bank accounts that have arbitration clauses in their contracts that prevent consumers from joining together to sue their bank or financial company for wrongdoing.

The CFPB explained that this new rule is meant to deter wrongdoing by restoring consumers’ right to join together to pursue justice and relief through group lawsuits.

VIDEO FROM HOUSINGWIRE & OUR PARTNERS

Reprints

Related Articles

CFPB bans mandatory arbitration clauses, allows class action against banks

Senate to soon vote to rescind new CFPB arbitration rule

CFPB Director Cordray pens New York Times Op-Ed in effort to save arbitration rule

Headshot
Brena Swanson is the Digital Reporter for HousingWire.com, providing expert coverage on Millennials, lending and housing. Brena joined the HousingWire news team in February 2013, also serving in the roles of Reporter and Content Specialist. Brena graduated from Evangel University in Springfield, Missouri. Follow Brena on twitter at @BrenaSwanson.

Recent Articles by Brena Swanson

How did the massive Equifax breach happen? Former CEO answers

ServiceLink no longer a Black Knight company

Matic Insurance Services announces partnership with LendingQB

Former Fed Governor Kevin Warsh added to Fed chair shortlist

Services Guide

Comments powered by Disqus

This month in
HousingWire magazine

Cover Story
October/November 2017

A conversation with HUD Secretary Ben Carson

[Subscribers Only] U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson recently sat down with HousingWire Editor-in-Chief Jacob Gaffney for a conversation. Carson discussed housing, his plans for HUD and why he accepted a cabinet position from the guy he lost the GOP nomination to, Donald J. Trump. All photos by Stephen Voss.

Feature

Weed Wager: How banks are finding an opening to serve marijuana businesses

Caroline Basile
Caroline Basile
 Real Estate
[Subscribers Only] With recent changes, banks are finding an opening to serve lucrative marijuana businesses. Nationally, 29 states have now legalized marijuana in some form, either recreationally, medicinally, or both, generating billions of dollars in sales. These billions of dollars mean there is much that banks could make from this booming industry, but federal laws and guidance have made things complicated for financial institutions who want in.

Commentary

The true digital mortgage

Joe Tyrrell
Joe Tyrrell
 LendingHomeowners
We hear a lot these days about the benefits of the “digital mortgage.” The term is widely overused, yet its promoters have largely under-delivered on its true promise. Often they are simply referring to the online applications that have been available for well over a decade. If the digital mortgage really streamlines that process, why does it still take up to 60 days to close a loan?