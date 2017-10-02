LRES helps lenders and servicers manage security and compliance risks

SPONSORED CONTENT

THE COMPANY

In the midst of a challenging mortgage environment, LRES is helping clients to effectively manage the compliance and financial risks associated with mortgage origination, servicing and default markets. To do so, LRES provides a broad array of real estate valuation, HOA and REO management solutions for the residential and commercial markets.

Compliance and security, or lack thereof, are the single biggest risks that most lenders and mortgage servicers face. Through various regulatory mandates, companies in the financial services industry are not only required to keep their own house in order but to ensure that their third-party service providers are also compliant. LRES makes this easier for clients by focusing on two areas:

• Ensuring that it closely monitors relevant regulations and works through the ensuing challenges with clients as proactively and as expeditiously as possible.

• Spending a tremendous amount of time and focus on compliance related documentation.

“We want to be able to quickly and thoroughly provide an extremely high level of confidence to our clients and their investors that our systems and processes are acutely tuned to what the regulatory framework requires.” Roger Beane said.

Recognizing that clients need options based on a variety of factors: product, program, investor, transaction status or state regulations; LRES has developed core services that meet those needs.

“Our clients need a supplier who can confidently work with them to balance risk, cost and compliance as well as ensure that the client, and its borrowers where applicable, receive the optimum result for each situation,” Mark Johnson added.

Whether the challenges are within the traditional day-to-day processes or brought through massive intrusions such as Hurricanes Harvey and Irma, companies need leadership and experience to continually and successfully weave through whatever is brought forward.

“One thing that distinguishes LRES from others is that LRES grew its business lines and reputation by providing services for a variety of difficult and non-conforming clients and transactions. Essentially, we cut our teeth on the toughest properties and toughest situations,” Roger Beane said.

LRES has always had the attitude and ability to “accept every order.” Ultimately, the company developed its service roadmap from these experiences and built solutions accordingly.

“We now have a strong reputation in the industry as the team that solves problems that others can’t, or won’t,” Beane added. “Our motto has always been ‘Find a way to find a way.’”

THE EXECUTIVES

Roger Beane, CEO, Founder

Roger Beane is the founder and chief executive officer of LRES Corporation. He leads an extraordinary team of professionals committed to providing real-world solutions that impact the operational efficiency of LRES and our customers. With over 20 years of experience, Beane possesses a deep understanding of the banking, real estate finance and default management sectors. He is a proven leader with extensive executive management experience and a solid understanding of business.

Mark Johnson, Chief Strategy Officer

Mark Johnson has more than 20 years of executive experience working for various Fortune 500 companies within the mortgage industry. He is fulfilling a similar role with LRES by establishing strategic goals and leading innovation strategies.

Prior to LRES, he served as division president, valuation services of Nationstar Mortgage Holdings. Prior to that, he served as division president and chief operating officer at Lender Processing Services (now Black Knight Financial Services).