Lending

Morgan Stanley closing in on $400 million in consumer relief for mortgage bond settlement

Moves past 90% in consumer relief obligation

September 29, 2017
Ben Lane
KEYWORDS consumer relief consumer relief obligation Morgan Stanley New York New York housing
cash house two

Morgan Stanley is nearing the end of its $400 million consumer relief obligation that is part of the $3.2 billion mortgage bond settlement it reached last year.

The settlement covers Morgan Stanley’s “deceptive” mortgage bond practices in the run-up to the financial crisis and requires the company to provide $400 million in consumer relief for New York residents affected by the company’s alleged actions.

A new report from Eric Green, the independent monitor of the consumer-relief portion of the settlement, shows that Morgan Stanley’s consumer relief total now exceeds $373 million, or 93% of its total obligation.

In the last few months, Green’s office credited Morgan Stanley with $34.43 million in credit for recent consumer-relief activities, which pushed the company’s total consumer relief tally to $373,353,040.

According to Green’s office, Morgan Stanley received credit for the following actions:

  • $29,037,500 for a grant to help stabilize New York City neighborhoods by assisting in the acquisition and remediation of non-performing loans on abandoned properties
  • $4,312,500 for a grant supporting critical-need housing and associated services in Buffalo, New York
  • $1,081,713 for grants to 15 municipalities or eligible agencies in New York State to support housing quality improvement and enforcement programs

“Nineteen months after the settlement agreement was signed, Morgan Stanley has nearly completed its obligation to provide relief to New York communities in need of housing assistance,” Green said in the report.

VIDEO FROM HOUSINGWIRE & OUR PARTNERS

Reprints

Related Articles

Morgan Stanley nears $400 million in consumer relief for mortgage bond settlement

Morgan Stanley passes $300 million in consumer relief in mortgage bond settlement

Morgan Stanley takes first steps in offering $400M in consumer relief in New York

Headshot-for-hw-31
Ben Lane is the Senior Financial Reporter for HousingWire. In this role, he helps set a leading pace for news coverage spanning the issues driving the U.S. housing economy. Previously, he worked for TownSquareBuzz, a hyper-local news service. He is a graduate of University of North Texas. Follow Ben on Twitter at @BenLaneHW.

Recent Articles by Ben Lane

Court of Appeals denies Nomura, RBS attempt to duck $839 million MBS settlement

Ocwen settles with more states to relax mortgage servicing restrictions

Ocwen begins settling with states to remove mortgage servicing restrictions

CoreVest expands into wholesale lending for real estate investors

Services Guide

Comments powered by Disqus

This month in
HousingWire magazine

Cover Story
September 2017

Out of the shadows: How fintech is infiltrating the mortgage industry

A study released in the National Bureau of Economic Research maintains that nonbanks, such as Quicken and loanDepot, essentially tripled market share for mortgage lending between 2007 to 2015. You read that right: tripled market share in less than 10 years. How is such a high level of disruption possible? Read on.

Feature

HW Insiders 2017

HousingWire began recognizing the unsung heroes of the mortgage finance industry last year, seeking out the “go-to” team members and those who get the job done with enthusiasm, no matter the size of the challenge. Our editorial board carefully selected each of these 33 professionals for their vital and dynamic contributions to their companies. Read on to see who made this year's list.

Commentary

Maintaining relevancy with today's tech-savvy consumers

Rick Arvielo
Rick Arvielo
 Lending
More than any other generation of consumers, today’s homebuyer uses the internet and mobile devices to connect with businesses. When buyers look for homes, they’re turning to real estate apps like Zillow, Trulia, or Redfin. These resources can be a key avenue to market yourself because they put you directly in the line of sight of potential buyers. Another option is to align yourself with a mortgage company that provides apps so you can manage your business on-the-go.