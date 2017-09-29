Lending

Residential Home Mortgage Corp. admits to FHA mortgage fraud; agrees to pay $1.67 million

Settles lawsuit brought by Department of Justice

September 29, 2017
KEYWORDS Department of Housing and Urban Development Department of Justice Federal Housing Administration FHA FHA lending HUD Mortgage fraud Residential Home Mortgage Corp
judge gavel money

Residential Home Mortgage Corp., a mortgage lender based in New Jersey, committed Federal Housing Administration mortgage fraud by falsely certifying that certain loans qualified for FHA mortgage insurance, the company admitted in court this week.

Residential Home Mortgage’s admittance came as part of a settlement with the Department of Justice, which will see the lender pay a fine of $1.67 million for its actions.

The settlement stems from a lawsuit brought by the DOJ, which accused Residential Home Mortgage of failing to maintain a compliant quality control program and approving loans for FHA insurance that failed to meet the requirements established by the Department of Housing and Urban Development.

As with many other lenders that recently settled with the DOJ over FHA lending issues, Residential Home Mortgage served as a “direct endorsement lender” in the FHA insurance program, which grants lenders the authority to originate, underwrite and endorse mortgages for FHA insurance without prior approval from the FHA.

Under the direct endorsement lender program, the FHA does not review a loan for compliance with FHA requirements before it is endorsed for FHA insurance.

According to the DOJ, Residential Home Mortgage participated in in the DEL program from 2006 through 2012. During that period, HUD required DEL lenders to follow HUD’s program rules, including its underwriting requirements and its requirement that lenders maintain a compliant quality control program. 

Per the DOJ, a compliant quality control program “must include procedures to ensure that the lender reviews loans for compliance with HUD requirements, promptly discloses to HUD all loans containing evidence of fraud or other serious underwriting problems, and conducts a full review of all loans that go into default within the first six payments.”

And according to the DOJ, Residential Home Mortgage failed to comply will all three of those requirements and “routinely” approved loans for FHA insurance that did not meet FHA underwriting standards.

In spite of these “failures,” the DOJ said that Residential Home Mortgage repeatedly, fraudulently certified that its loans conformed to all HUD and FHA standards.

As part of the settlement, the company admitted to and “accepted responsibility” for the following actions:

  • Residential Home failed to conform to the HUD and FHA rules requiring DEL lenders to maintain a compliant quality control program by, among other things:
    • Not taking action to address loans with underwriting deficiencies that were identified through Residential Home’s own quality assurance review process
    • Not reviewing early payment default loans
    • Not reporting to HUD loans that were identified in Residential Home’s quality control reviews as having indicia of fraud or other serious deficiencies
  • Contrary to representations in Residential Home’s annual certifications, Residential Home did not conform to all applicable HUD and FHA regulations
  • Residential Home endorsed for FHA mortgage insurance loans that did not meet all underwriting requirements contained in HUD’s handbooks and mortgagee letters
  • Residential Home submitted to HUD and FHA loan-level certifications stating that loans were eligible for FHA mortgage insurance when in fact they were not

As part of the settlement, Residential Home Mortgage agreed to pay $1.67 million, which, according to the DOJ, is based on the company’s financial ability to pay after a review of the company’s financial records. 

Residential Home Mortgage also agreed to retain an independent compliance consultant to ensure its compliance with the rules of the DEL Program.

“We are committed to holding lenders accountable when they recklessly approve loans for FHA insurance and then fail to live up to their promises to HUD,” Joon Kim, the Acting United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York, said in a statement. “With this settlement, Residential Home accepts responsibility for its conduct and will pay $1.67 million.”

HousingWire attempted to contact both Residential Home Mortgage and its legal representation. This article will be updated should either party respond.

VIDEO FROM HOUSINGWIRE & OUR PARTNERS

Reprints

Related Articles

Allied Home Mortgage, CEO Jim Hodge ordered to pay $92 million for FHA fraud

Freedom Mortgage to pay $113 million for FHA violations

Prospect Mortgage fined $4.16 million for crisis-era FHA lending violations

Services Guide

Comments powered by Disqus

This month in
HousingWire magazine

Cover Story
September 2017

Out of the shadows: How fintech is infiltrating the mortgage industry

A study released in the National Bureau of Economic Research maintains that nonbanks, such as Quicken and loanDepot, essentially tripled market share for mortgage lending between 2007 to 2015. You read that right: tripled market share in less than 10 years. How is such a high level of disruption possible? Read on.

Feature

HW Insiders 2017

HousingWire began recognizing the unsung heroes of the mortgage finance industry last year, seeking out the “go-to” team members and those who get the job done with enthusiasm, no matter the size of the challenge. Our editorial board carefully selected each of these 33 professionals for their vital and dynamic contributions to their companies. Read on to see who made this year's list.

Commentary

Maintaining relevancy with today's tech-savvy consumers

Rick Arvielo
Rick Arvielo
 Lending
More than any other generation of consumers, today’s homebuyer uses the internet and mobile devices to connect with businesses. When buyers look for homes, they’re turning to real estate apps like Zillow, Trulia, or Redfin. These resources can be a key avenue to market yourself because they put you directly in the line of sight of potential buyers. Another option is to align yourself with a mortgage company that provides apps so you can manage your business on-the-go.