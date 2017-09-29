Matic Insurance Services announces partnership with LendingQB

Matic Insurance Services, a digital homeowners insurance agency for mortgage borrowers, partnered with LendingQB, a provider of loan origination technology, to further digitalize the mortgage process.

By integrating Matic with LendingQB’s loan origination software, it will fulfill one of the final steps in the mortgage process and make it easier for borrowers to upload or secure a homeowner’s insurance policy.

Matic added that the entire process, from requesting a quote to securing a policy, can be completed in minutes.

“Borrowers appreciate the more streamlined and easy-to-understand process, and because there’s no extra effort required on the lender’s part, the time savings go straight to the lender’s bottom line,” said LendingQB President Tim Nguyen.

This is the second partnership Matic has announced this month. Earlier this month, Matic announced a partnership with Roostify, an automated lending technology provider. Through the partnership, Matic’s digital homeowner’s insurance agency was similarly integrated into Roostify’s digital home loan process.