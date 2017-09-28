Investments Lending

Fannie Mae transfers risk on $23 billion in single-family loans

Investor interest in CIRT program grows

September 28, 2017
Kelsey Ramírez
KEYWORDS CIRT Program Credit Insurance Risk Transfer Fannie Mae taxpayer risk
Fannie Mae two

Fannie Mae announced it completed its third set of traditional credit insurance risk transfer transactions of 2017 with its transaction that included $23 billion unpaid principle balance in single-family loans.

This latest transaction is part of Fannie Mae’s ongoing effort to reduce taxpayer risk by increasing the role of private capital in the mortgage market. This transaction increased the total insurance coverage the GSE acquired to $5 billion on $305 billion in loans through the CIRT program.

“These new transactions transferred $517 million of risk to seventeen reinsurers and insurers, reflecting the strong and growing interest in our CIRT program,” said Rob Schaefer, Fannie Mae vice president of credit enhancement strategy and management. “Fannie Mae remains committed to increasing liquidity in the risk-sharing market through the regularity and transparency of our credit risk transfer transactions.”

CIRT 2017-5 became effective as of August 1, 2017, and like the other transactions this year, Fannie Mae will retain the risk for the first 50 basis points of loss on a $20.8 billion pool of loans.

After that, if the $103.8 million retention layer is exhausted, reinsurers will cover the next 225 basis points of loss on the pool, up to a maximum coverage of $467 million.

CIRT 2017-6 also became effective as of August 1, 2017, and Fannie Mae will retain the risk for the first 50 points of loss on a $2.2 billion pool of loans. After surpassing this $11.1 million mark, an insurer will cover the next 225 basis point drop up to $50 million.

Coverage for these deals is provided based upon actual losses for a term of 10 years. However, depending on the paydown of the insured pool and the principal amount of insured loans that become seriously delinquent, the aggregate coverage amount may be reduced at the one-year anniversary and each anniversary of the effective date after that. Fannie Mae can cancel the coverage at any time on or after the five-year anniversary of the effective date by paying a cancellation fee.

The two pools contained fixed-rate loans with loan-to-value ratios of at least 60% and up to 80% with original terms between 21 and 30 years. Fannie Mae acquired these loans from August 2016 to December 2016.

VIDEO FROM HOUSINGWIRE & OUR PARTNERS

Reprints

Related Articles

Fannie Mae transfers risk on $19.8 billion in single-family loans

Fannie Mae announces credit risk transfer on $20.4 billion in loans

Fannie Mae announces largest Credit Insurance Risk Transfer deal

Me-small
Kelsey Ramírez is a Reporter at HousingWire. Ramírez is a recent journalism graduate of University of Texas at Arlington. Ramírez previously covered hard issues such as homelessness and domestic violence and began at HousingWire as an Editorial Assistant.

Recent Articles by Kelsey Ramírez

CoreLogic: Mortgage lending just got riskier

Housing, meet your next homebuyers – Generation Z

Freddie Mac: Mortgage rates stay put, for now

Final estimate shows GDP growth exploded in Q2

Services Guide

Comments powered by Disqus

This month in
HousingWire magazine

Cover Story
September 2017

Out of the shadows: How fintech is infiltrating the mortgage industry

A study released in the National Bureau of Economic Research maintains that nonbanks, such as Quicken and loanDepot, essentially tripled market share for mortgage lending between 2007 to 2015. You read that right: tripled market share in less than 10 years. How is such a high level of disruption possible? Read on.

Feature

HW Insiders 2017

HousingWire began recognizing the unsung heroes of the mortgage finance industry last year, seeking out the “go-to” team members and those who get the job done with enthusiasm, no matter the size of the challenge. Our editorial board carefully selected each of these 33 professionals for their vital and dynamic contributions to their companies. Read on to see who made this year's list.

Commentary

Maintaining relevancy with today's tech-savvy consumers

Rick Arvielo
Rick Arvielo
 Lending
More than any other generation of consumers, today’s homebuyer uses the internet and mobile devices to connect with businesses. When buyers look for homes, they’re turning to real estate apps like Zillow, Trulia, or Redfin. These resources can be a key avenue to market yourself because they put you directly in the line of sight of potential buyers. Another option is to align yourself with a mortgage company that provides apps so you can manage your business on-the-go.