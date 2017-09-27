ServiceLink and Roostify partner to automate settlement services

A new partnership between ServiceLink, a provider of mortgage transaction services, and Roostify, an automated lending technology provider and HousingWire 2017 Tech 100 winner, further automates the origination process, now bringing settlement services into the digital mix.

Through the partnership, ServiceLink’s technology will connect with Roostify’s process so that lenders, consumers, and all mortgage participants can operate on the same digital platform.

“ServiceLink’s partnership with Roostify will improve the overall consumer and lender mortgage experience through enhanced technology and truly change the way settlement services are ordered and managed,” said Chris Azur, CEO of ServiceLink.

“By streamlining and connecting the steps in the mortgage loan process, lenders will see reduced time to close, a reduction in process time, better pull-through rates and high consumer satisfaction,” said Azur.

While Roostify’s digital platform already provided automation tools for origination workflows related to documentation, verification and communication, thanks to the partnership, it now includes tasks such as scheduling an appraisal, applying for a title policy, and scheduling a closing were still largely manual.

“Consumers are continually frustrated with the mortgage process when time is wasted on each small task that can be easily automated for increased efficiency,” said Rajesh Bhat, CEO and co-founder of Roostify. “Our partnership with ServiceLink brings added efficiency to our platform, allowing lenders to provide a shorter timeline to closing for their customers, along with a better overall experience during what is already a stressful time.”

This news comes shortly after Roostify announced a partnership with Matic Insurance Services, a digital homeowners insurance agency for mortgage borrowers, which helped bring one of the final steps in the home-buying process online.

Through the partnership, Matic’s digital homeowner’s insurance agency was integrated into Roostify’s digital home loan process.