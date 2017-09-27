Lending The Ticker

MBA: Mortgage applications post little movement

Mortgage interest rates inch higher

September 27, 2017
Brena Swanson
KEYWORDS MBA Mortgage Bankers Association purchase applications refinance applications Weekly Mortgage Applications Survey
suburban street housing Cali

Mortgage applications barely moved, falling a slight 0.5% from one week earlier, according to the latest data from the Mortgage Bankers Association’s Weekly Mortgage Applications Survey for the week ending Sept. 22.

Broken up, the Refinance Index decreased 4% from the previous week, while the seasonally adjusted Purchase Index increased 3% from one week earlier.

The refinance share of mortgage activity stayed at about half of all applications, slipping to 50.8% of total applications from 52.1% the previous week. The adjustable-rate mortgage (ARM) share of activity decreased to 6.5% of total applications.

The Federal Housing Administration’s share of total applications fell to 9.6% from 9.9% the week prior, as the Department of Veterans Affairs’ share of total applications decreased to 10.0% from 10.1% the week prior. The Department of Agriculture’s share of total applications remained at 0.7%.

The average contract interest rate for 30-year fixed-rate mortgages with conforming loan balances ($424,100 or less) increased to 4.11% from 4.04%.

Similarly, the average contract interest rate for 30-year fixed-rate mortgages with jumbo loan balances (greater than $424,100) increased to 4.06% from 3.99%.

The average contract interest rate for 30-year fixed-rate mortgages backed by the FHA increased to 3.98% from 3.97%, while the average contract interest rate for 15-year fixed-rate mortgages increased to 3.38% from 3.35%.

Lastly, the average contract interest rate for 5/1 ARMs increased to 3.38% from 3.30%.

VIDEO FROM HOUSINGWIRE & OUR PARTNERS

Reprints

Related Articles

MBA: Mortgage applications show little movement

MBA: Mortgage applications post slight decline

MBA: Mortgage applications barely move

Headshot
Brena Swanson is the Digital Reporter for HousingWire.com, providing expert coverage on Millennials, lending and housing. Brena joined the HousingWire news team in February 2013, also serving in the roles of Reporter and Content Specialist. Brena graduated from Evangel University in Springfield, Missouri. Follow Brena on twitter at @BrenaSwanson.

Recent Articles by Brena Swanson

Senate to soon vote to rescind new CFPB arbitration rule

Equifax CEO steps down after massive data breach

Overcoming the skeptics: Lenda CEO on reimagining homeownership with online mortgages

Notarize rolls out new update to fully automate online closings

Services Guide

Comments powered by Disqus

This month in
HousingWire magazine

Cover Story
September 2017

Out of the shadows: How fintech is infiltrating the mortgage industry

A study released in the National Bureau of Economic Research maintains that nonbanks, such as Quicken and loanDepot, essentially tripled market share for mortgage lending between 2007 to 2015. You read that right: tripled market share in less than 10 years. How is such a high level of disruption possible? Read on.

Feature

HW Insiders 2017

HousingWire began recognizing the unsung heroes of the mortgage finance industry last year, seeking out the “go-to” team members and those who get the job done with enthusiasm, no matter the size of the challenge. Our editorial board carefully selected each of these 33 professionals for their vital and dynamic contributions to their companies. Read on to see who made this year's list.

Commentary

Maintaining relevancy with today's tech-savvy consumers

Rick Arvielo
Rick Arvielo
 Lending
More than any other generation of consumers, today’s homebuyer uses the internet and mobile devices to connect with businesses. When buyers look for homes, they’re turning to real estate apps like Zillow, Trulia, or Redfin. These resources can be a key avenue to market yourself because they put you directly in the line of sight of potential buyers. Another option is to align yourself with a mortgage company that provides apps so you can manage your business on-the-go.