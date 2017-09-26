Lending

Another top SoFi exec will resign following sexual harassment scandal

Follows the departure of her husband, the CEO

September 26, 2017
Kelsey Ramírez
Yet another executive from San Francisco-based startup Social Finance announced plans to resign from the company after its sexual harassment scandal.

June Ou, SoFi’s top technology executive and wife of the now-former CEO Mike Cagney, announced her plans to leave the firm, according to an article by Peter Rudegeair from The Wall Street Journal.

Ou began working at SoFi in 2012, and served most recently as its chief technology officer and vice president of engineering, according to the article.

From the article:

Ms. Ou will be the fourth senior SoFi executive to leave the firm in recent months. She plans to remain in her role until she and the company determine her exit date, a person familiar with the company said. Ms. Ou didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

“June’s leadership on the technical side has helped us scale from a small startup to serving over 350,000 members and lending over $20 billion in just six years,” a SoFi spokesman said in a statement. “We wish her all the best in her future endeavors.”

Earlier this month, the company’s now-former CEO and Ou’s husband announced he was stepping down, effective immediately, from the role of CEO as controversy surrounding the company intensified.

This sudden move contradicted Cagney’s original statement a few days before that he planned to step down by the end of the year.

The company is currently dealing with claims that the company fired a former employee for reporting sexual harassment allegations to his superiors.

The former employee, Brandon Charles, formerly a senior operations manager at SoFi, said in a lawsuit that he witnessed his female colleagues being harassed by managers.

But before announcing his sudden departure, Cagney stressed that SoFi does not tolerate this type of behavior and is conducting an investigation into the allegations.

And the scandal is far from over. Late last week, a former loan reviewer filed a complaint in California state court, claiming she was repeatedly sexually harassed while working there.

Me-small
Kelsey Ramírez is a Reporter at HousingWire. Ramírez is a recent journalism graduate of University of Texas at Arlington. Ramírez previously covered hard issues such as homelessness and domestic violence and began at HousingWire as an Editorial Assistant.

