Maxwell adds former Roostify, Mercury Network exec Scott Stein as vice president

Maxwell, a provider of digital mortgage software and a winner of HousingWire Magazine’s 2017 HW Tech100, announced Monday that it added Scott Stein as the company’s new vice president of sales and business development.

Stein joins Maxwell from Roostify, where he was vice president of sales. Earlier in his career, he also served as vice president of sales at Mercury Network.

In this role with Maxwell, Stein will focus on leading the company’s growth in the mortgage business. Maxwell launched commercially in August 2016, and has facilitated more than $5 billion in mortgages so far, the company said in a release.

“I’m​ ​delighted​ ​to​ ​welcome​ ​Scott​ ​to​ ​the​ ​Maxwell​ ​team,”​ John​ ​Paasonen,​ ​co-founder​ ​and CEO​ ​of​ ​Maxwell, said.​ ​“As​ ​we​ ​continue​ ​to​ ​expand,​ ​Scott’s​ ​extensive​ ​experience​ ​in​ ​digital​ ​mortgage software,​ ​along​ ​with​ ​his​ ​proven​ ​sales​ ​leadership​ ​skills​ ​and​ ​track​ ​record​ ​of​ ​getting​ ​results​ ​will​ ​be a​ ​driving​ ​force​ ​in​ ​continuing​ ​to​ ​exceed​ ​our​ ​growth​ ​targets.”

In the release, Stein said he is excited about the opportunity with Maxwell.

“I can’t think of a company better positioned, with better software, and an incredibly innovative team than Maxwell,” Stein said. “Their belief that mortgage companies will win by betting on the augmentation of human ability, not by replacing it with faceless technology, has been core to their growth and I’m proud to now be part of the story.”