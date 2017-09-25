Lending People Movers The Ticker

Maxwell adds former Roostify, Mercury Network exec Scott Stein as vice president

Will oversee sales and business development

September 25, 2017
Ben Lane
KEYWORDS digital mortgages Maxwell Scott Stern
office table

Maxwell, a provider of digital mortgage software and a winner of HousingWire Magazine’s 2017 HW Tech100, announced Monday that it added Scott Stein as the company’s new vice president of sales and business development.

Stein joins Maxwell from Roostify, where he was vice president of sales. Earlier in his career, he also served as vice president of sales at Mercury Network.

In this role with Maxwell, Stein will focus on leading the company’s growth in the mortgage business. Maxwell launched commercially in August 2016, and has facilitated more than $5 billion in mortgages so far, the company said in a release.

“I’m​ ​delighted​ ​to​ ​welcome​ ​Scott​ ​to​ ​the​ ​Maxwell​ ​team,”​ John​ ​Paasonen,​ ​co-founder​ ​and CEO​ ​of​ ​Maxwell, said.​ ​“As​ ​we​ ​continue​ ​to​ ​expand,​ ​Scott’s​ ​extensive​ ​experience​ ​in​ ​digital​ ​mortgage software,​ ​along​ ​with​ ​his​ ​proven​ ​sales​ ​leadership​ ​skills​ ​and​ ​track​ ​record​ ​of​ ​getting​ ​results​ ​will​ ​be a​ ​driving​ ​force​ ​in​ ​continuing​ ​to​ ​exceed​ ​our​ ​growth​ ​targets.”

In the release, Stein said he is excited about the opportunity with Maxwell.

“I can’t think of a company better positioned, with better software, and an incredibly innovative team than Maxwell,” Stein said. “Their belief that mortgage companies will win by betting on the augmentation of human ability, not by replacing it with faceless technology, has been core to their growth and I’m proud to now be part of the story.” 

VIDEO FROM HOUSINGWIRE & OUR PARTNERS

Reprints

Related Articles

Roostify expands management team, names new CFO

Former Fannie Mae exec Kristy Fercho joins Flagstar as president of mortgage

LenderLive adds Scott Banks as senior vice president of finance

Headshot-for-hw-31
Ben Lane is the Senior Financial Reporter for HousingWire. In this role, he helps set a leading pace for news coverage spanning the issues driving the U.S. housing economy. Previously, he worked for TownSquareBuzz, a hyper-local news service. He is a graduate of University of North Texas. Follow Ben on Twitter at @BenLaneHW.

Recent Articles by Ben Lane

After Equifax data breach, what’s next for consumer data security?

Watchdog: Ginnie Mae wasn't ready for nonbank mortgage lending boom

Kevin Costner-backed mortgage startup Lender Price names new CEO

HUD ends 32-year receivership of East St. Louis Housing Authority

Services Guide

Comments powered by Disqus

This month in
HousingWire magazine

Cover Story
September 2017

Out of the shadows: How fintech is infiltrating the mortgage industry

A study released in the National Bureau of Economic Research maintains that nonbanks, such as Quicken and loanDepot, essentially tripled market share for mortgage lending between 2007 to 2015. You read that right: tripled market share in less than 10 years. How is such a high level of disruption possible? Read on.

Feature

HW Insiders 2017

HousingWire began recognizing the unsung heroes of the mortgage finance industry last year, seeking out the “go-to” team members and those who get the job done with enthusiasm, no matter the size of the challenge. Our editorial board carefully selected each of these 33 professionals for their vital and dynamic contributions to their companies. Read on to see who made this year's list.

Commentary

Maintaining relevancy with today's tech-savvy consumers

Rick Arvielo
Rick Arvielo
 Lending
More than any other generation of consumers, today’s homebuyer uses the internet and mobile devices to connect with businesses. When buyers look for homes, they’re turning to real estate apps like Zillow, Trulia, or Redfin. These resources can be a key avenue to market yourself because they put you directly in the line of sight of potential buyers. Another option is to align yourself with a mortgage company that provides apps so you can manage your business on-the-go.