People Movers Servicing The Ticker

Alight names two to executive roles

Applications provider promotes Jared Huff to CFO, adds Michael McFadden to lead Alight Mortgage Solutions

September 25, 2017
Caroline Basile
KEYWORDS Alight Alight Mortgage Solutions Jared Huff Michael McFadden
Board Room

Applications provider and 2017 HW Tech100 winner Alight recently announced two changes to its executive-level team.

Group head of Alight Mortgage Solutions Jared Huff was promoted to chief financial officer. Prior to joining the company, Huff (pictured first, below) held several senior finance roles at Russell Investments and Weyerhaeuser Company.

"Jared leveraged his deep finance background in his work with mortgage industry CFOs and their teams and provided leadership and new ways of thinking about the economics of their businesses. He established Alight Mortgage Solutions’ customer-focused reputation in the industry, centered around excellence, integrity and bringing value to independent mortgage bankers," said Alight CEO Michele McGovern.

"As we move into our next phase of growth, spurred by the successful closure of our Series A funding round, including a significant investment by Caterpillar Ventures, and the launch of two new vertical business units within the next six months, Jared’s expertise and leadership at the financial helm of our business will be critical to our success," McGovern added.

Taking over as head of Alight Mortgage Solutions is Michael McFadden (pictured second, below), who joins the company from Stonegate Mortgage, where he served as senior vice president of finance.

"I’m thrilled to welcome Mike to the Alight team to lead our fast-growing mortgage banking industry vertical," McGovern said. "Mike is a mortgage industry leader with a great depth of experience, including taking one of the industry’s most respected firms, Stonegate, public. He brings an invaluable point of view to our customers having hands-on operating experience that spans from finance to the boardroom to the public markets to M&A."

"I am excited to join one of the mortgage industry’s most innovative companies,” McFadden said. “I can say from firsthand experience that mortgage banking executives need a solution like Alight to improve their decision making and seize all the opportunities that this challenging and rewarding industry has to offer.”Huff web

(Jared Huff)

McFadden web

(Michael McFadden)

VIDEO FROM HOUSINGWIRE & OUR PARTNERS

Reprints

Related Articles

Alight closes $11 million funding round led by Caterpillar

Consulting firm MTG Services hires two executives

loanDepot expands executive leadership team, adding two new EVPs

Caroline-basile
Caroline Basile joined HousingWire in August 2016 as an editorial assistant and is now an associate editor for HousingWire Magazine.

Recent Articles by Caroline Basile

Industry veteran Phil Huff joins Altisource as VP and head of valuations

Cary Burch joins LoanLogics' board of directors

Blair Biehle joins Informative Research as VP of national sales

United Wholesale Mortgage promotes Sarah DeCiantis to chief marketing officer

Services Guide

Comments powered by Disqus

This month in
HousingWire magazine

Cover Story
September 2017

Out of the shadows: How fintech is infiltrating the mortgage industry

A study released in the National Bureau of Economic Research maintains that nonbanks, such as Quicken and loanDepot, essentially tripled market share for mortgage lending between 2007 to 2015. You read that right: tripled market share in less than 10 years. How is such a high level of disruption possible? Read on.

Feature

HW Insiders 2017

HousingWire began recognizing the unsung heroes of the mortgage finance industry last year, seeking out the “go-to” team members and those who get the job done with enthusiasm, no matter the size of the challenge. Our editorial board carefully selected each of these 33 professionals for their vital and dynamic contributions to their companies. Read on to see who made this year's list.

Commentary

Maintaining relevancy with today's tech-savvy consumers

Rick Arvielo
Rick Arvielo
 Lending
More than any other generation of consumers, today’s homebuyer uses the internet and mobile devices to connect with businesses. When buyers look for homes, they’re turning to real estate apps like Zillow, Trulia, or Redfin. These resources can be a key avenue to market yourself because they put you directly in the line of sight of potential buyers. Another option is to align yourself with a mortgage company that provides apps so you can manage your business on-the-go.