Alight names two to executive roles

Applications provider and 2017 HW Tech100 winner Alight recently announced two changes to its executive-level team.

Group head of Alight Mortgage Solutions Jared Huff was promoted to chief financial officer. Prior to joining the company, Huff (pictured first, below) held several senior finance roles at Russell Investments and Weyerhaeuser Company.

"Jared leveraged his deep finance background in his work with mortgage industry CFOs and their teams and provided leadership and new ways of thinking about the economics of their businesses. He established Alight Mortgage Solutions’ customer-focused reputation in the industry, centered around excellence, integrity and bringing value to independent mortgage bankers," said Alight CEO Michele McGovern.

"As we move into our next phase of growth, spurred by the successful closure of our Series A funding round, including a significant investment by Caterpillar Ventures, and the launch of two new vertical business units within the next six months, Jared’s expertise and leadership at the financial helm of our business will be critical to our success," McGovern added.

Taking over as head of Alight Mortgage Solutions is Michael McFadden (pictured second, below), who joins the company from Stonegate Mortgage, where he served as senior vice president of finance.

"I’m thrilled to welcome Mike to the Alight team to lead our fast-growing mortgage banking industry vertical," McGovern said. "Mike is a mortgage industry leader with a great depth of experience, including taking one of the industry’s most respected firms, Stonegate, public. He brings an invaluable point of view to our customers having hands-on operating experience that spans from finance to the boardroom to the public markets to M&A."

"I am excited to join one of the mortgage industry’s most innovative companies,” McFadden said. “I can say from firsthand experience that mortgage banking executives need a solution like Alight to improve their decision making and seize all the opportunities that this challenging and rewarding industry has to offer.”

(Jared Huff)

(Michael McFadden)