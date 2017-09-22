Investments Lending Real Estate The Ticker

HUD ends 32-year receivership of East St. Louis Housing Authority

HUD took over housing agency in 1985

September 22, 2017
Ben Lane
KEYWORDS Ben Carson Department of Housing and Urban Development East St. Louis East St. Louis Housing Authority HUD
government

For the first time in more than 30 years, the East St. Louis Housing Authority is back under local control.

The Department of Housing and Urban Development took the East St. Louis Housing Authority into receivership in October 1985, citing “years of deteriorating physical conditions, financial mismanagement and a lack of effective leadership.”

Ever since then, the East St. Louis Housing Authority has been under HUD control, but on Thursday, HUD returned control of the East St. Louis Housing Authority to local authorities.

“This has been an extremely long road but we now feel confident there is the necessary capacity in place to turn the keys back over to our local partners,” HUD Secretary Ben Carson said in a statement. “Running a housing authority isn’t easy, but it requires the very best of those who manage public housing because the folks who call these units home deserve nothing less.”

The receivership of the East St. Louis Housing Authority was both the first and longest federal receivership of a local public housing authority, but it’s over now.

Under the terms of the transition agreement, East St. Louis Mayor Emeka Jackson-Hicks is tasked with appointing a five-member Board of Commissioners, while HUD will transfer ESLHA’s assets, programs and projects to local control.

According to HUD, the board will work with the ESLHA Executive Director Mildred Motley to oversee the management of more than 2,000 public housing units within the city, as the ESLHA works to improve “continuing physical and financial challenges."

As for why the time is right to turn ESLHA back over to local control, HUD said that it believes the city, ESLHA, and the agency’s board can now “responsibly” assume control of the agency’s 2,033 public housing units.

But returning the ESLHA to local control is not without some strings attached. According to HUD, the agency will work with the board on a two-year enhanced oversight plan.

As part of that agreement, HUD will task an oversight administrator and a team of specialists to provide support, manage HUD-provided technical assistance, and monitor ESLHA’s performance in addressing what HUD calls “ongoing and long-term challenges,” including:

  • Development of a long-term strategy to address the rehabilitation and/or replacement of aging developments and chronically vacant units
  • Sustain operations within its means, build its reserves and maintain long-term financial health
  • Resolution of any audit recommendations and development of strategies to effectively administer its programs
  • Utilization of its Replacement Housing Factor grant to acquire and/or redevelopment new public housing units

“Today marks a significant milestone for residents and the ongoing revitalization efforts in East St. Louis. Over the past year-and-a-half, HUD, the ESLHA, members of the Advisory Board and I have developed a great working relationship to transition the housing authority back to local control,” Jackson-Hicks said.

“I am thankful to these individuals for playing an intricate role in helping ESLHA re-establish a new governance structure for accountability and transparency. We will continue to nurture our relationship with HUD and other public and private partners as East St. Louis reaches new heights,” Jackson-Hicks added. “I am very appreciative of the outstanding residents who agreed to serve as ESLHA Board members and the city council's strong support of the new board.”

VIDEO FROM HOUSINGWIRE & OUR PARTNERS

Reprints

Related Articles

Former head of New Jersey housing authority gets 3 years probation for embezzling HUD funds

Housing industry welcomes Senate confirmation of Pam Patenaude as HUD deputy secretary

Trump picks Pam Patenaude to serve as HUD deputy secretary

Headshot-for-hw-31
Ben Lane is the Senior Financial Reporter for HousingWire. In this role, he helps set a leading pace for news coverage spanning the issues driving the U.S. housing economy. Previously, he worked for TownSquareBuzz, a hyper-local news service. He is a graduate of University of North Texas. Follow Ben on Twitter at @BenLaneHW.

Recent Articles by Ben Lane

SolarCity agrees to pay $29.5 million to settle allegations of lying to government

Former attorney gets 3+ years in prison for defrauding real estate investors

San Diego mansions at the center of $50 million mortgage fraud scheme

Senate Democrats press FTC for review of data security at Experian, Transunion

Services Guide

Comments powered by Disqus

This month in
HousingWire magazine

Cover Story
September 2017

Out of the shadows: How fintech is infiltrating the mortgage industry

A study released in the National Bureau of Economic Research maintains that nonbanks, such as Quicken and loanDepot, essentially tripled market share for mortgage lending between 2007 to 2015. You read that right: tripled market share in less than 10 years. How is such a high level of disruption possible? Read on.

Feature

HW Insiders 2017

HousingWire began recognizing the unsung heroes of the mortgage finance industry last year, seeking out the “go-to” team members and those who get the job done with enthusiasm, no matter the size of the challenge. Our editorial board carefully selected each of these 33 professionals for their vital and dynamic contributions to their companies. Read on to see who made this year's list.

Commentary

Maintaining relevancy with today's tech-savvy consumers

Rick Arvielo
Rick Arvielo
 Lending
More than any other generation of consumers, today’s homebuyer uses the internet and mobile devices to connect with businesses. When buyers look for homes, they’re turning to real estate apps like Zillow, Trulia, or Redfin. These resources can be a key avenue to market yourself because they put you directly in the line of sight of potential buyers. Another option is to align yourself with a mortgage company that provides apps so you can manage your business on-the-go.