Tavant and Black Knight Financial Services announce product integration

Two major mortgage players, Tavant and Black Knight Financial Services, announced they are integrating two of their products.

Tavant is a product and platforms provider to consumer lending companies and a HousingWire 2017 Tech 100 winner.

According to the announcement, Black Knight Financial Services’ LoanSphere Exchange technology, which is an open technology platform, will be integrated with Tavant’s FinConnect, a mortgage data and services platform and a part of the company’s VELOX suite of products.

“Essentially, this integration with Tavant seeks to streamline the development process for our shared customers to create a faster, more efficient path towards the lender’s goals,” said Tom Peterson, president of Black Knight’s Lending Solutions division.

With the integration, all of Exchange’s mortgage origination-related services – such as credit, title, appraisal and settlement services -- will be made available via Tavant’s FinConnect platform.

“We are excited to make these ready-to-go connectors on FinConnect available with Black Knight’s Exchange services. This VELOX-Exchange integration provides our clients with a more turnkey technology offering, streamlining the lender’s path to executing an end-to-end digital mortgage strategy,” said Mohammad Rashid, Tavant’s vice president of consumer lending.