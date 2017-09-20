Lending The Ticker

Navy Federal Credit Union falls victim to home equity loan fraudster

Caused $2.7 million in losses

September 20, 2017
Brena Swanson
KEYWORDS Home equity loan Mortgage fraud mortgage lending Navy Federal Navy Federal Credit Union United States Attorney's Office for the Western District of Virginia
House

Vienna, Virginia-based Navy Federal Credit Union got caught in the middle of a home equity loan fraud scheme, causing the credit union losses of $2.7 million.

According to an announcement from the United States Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Virginia, Thomas Scott Brown, 47, from Atlanta, pleaded guilty to bank fraud and false statements to Navy Federal Credit Union on June 9.

From approximately 2006 through 2007, the release said that Brown purchased properties for buyers with his own money and then directed those individuals to apply for home equity loans with Navy Federal Credit Union.

While Brown claimed they owned the properties free and clear of any liens, they, in fact, still owed him for the properties.

To apply for the home equity loans, Brown instructed the buyers to submit false documentation to the bank, including fraudulent Housing and Urban Development Settlement Statements and false membership applications, the announcement stated.

And beyond the false statements, Brown further ordered these individuals to pay him from the proceeds of the home equity loans.

Brown’s scheme, in most instances, caused the borrowers’ homes to go into foreclosure after the bank approved the loans.

In total, 51 properties Brown sold eventually went into foreclosure, resulting in losses of $2.7 million for Navy Federal Credit Union.

U.S. District Judge Claude M. Hilton sentenced Brown to three years in prison, followed by five years of supervised release.

VIDEO FROM HOUSINGWIRE & OUR PARTNERS

Reprints

Related Articles

Here's why mortgage lending at Navy Federal is booming

Navy Federal adjusts jumbo mortgage rates

Navy Federal Credit Union, Freddie Mac target investors with 5/5 ARM

Headshot
Brena Swanson is the Digital Reporter for HousingWire.com, providing expert coverage on Millennials, lending and housing. Brena joined the HousingWire news team in February 2013, also serving in the roles of Reporter and Content Specialist. Brena graduated from Evangel University in Springfield, Missouri. Follow Brena on twitter at @BrenaSwanson.

Recent Articles by Brena Swanson

Anti-Cordray for Ohio governor websites pop up despite no word on actual bid

Texas brokerage closes state's first-ever bitcoin home purchase

CFPB finalizes amendments to Equal Credit Opportunity Act

MBA: Mortgage applications tumble amid Labor Day holiday

Services Guide

Comments powered by Disqus

This month in
HousingWire magazine

Cover Story
September 2017

Out of the shadows: How fintech is infiltrating the mortgage industry

A study released in the National Bureau of Economic Research maintains that nonbanks, such as Quicken and loanDepot, essentially tripled market share for mortgage lending between 2007 to 2015. You read that right: tripled market share in less than 10 years. How is such a high level of disruption possible? Read on.

Feature

HW Insiders 2017

HousingWire began recognizing the unsung heroes of the mortgage finance industry last year, seeking out the “go-to” team members and those who get the job done with enthusiasm, no matter the size of the challenge. Our editorial board carefully selected each of these 33 professionals for their vital and dynamic contributions to their companies. Read on to see who made this year's list.

Commentary

Maintaining relevancy with today's tech-savvy consumers

Rick Arvielo
Rick Arvielo
 Lending
More than any other generation of consumers, today’s homebuyer uses the internet and mobile devices to connect with businesses. When buyers look for homes, they’re turning to real estate apps like Zillow, Trulia, or Redfin. These resources can be a key avenue to market yourself because they put you directly in the line of sight of potential buyers. Another option is to align yourself with a mortgage company that provides apps so you can manage your business on-the-go.