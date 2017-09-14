Lending The Ticker

Starkey Mortgage rebrands as Certainty Home Loans

Effective this October

September 14, 2017
Brena Swanson
KEYWORDS Certainty Home Loans mortgage lending Starkey Mortgage
Dallas skyline

Plano, Texas-based Starkey Mortgage announced it is rebranding the company and changing its name to Certainty Home Loans, effective Oct. 2.

The company opened its doors in 2000 and now offers home purchase, refinance, renovation and reverse mortgage loans, with offices throughout Alabama, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Oklahoma, Texas and Virginia.

“The rebrand to Certainty Home Loans marks our commitment to investing in our future. We are better positioning ourselves and in doing so, planning for continued growth,” said Jim Clapp, president and chief financial officer of Starkey Mortgage.

“Our industry is rapidly changing with regulations, digital mortgages and the fundamental shift in the profile of the mortgage customer; the rebrand ensures we continue to create personal, meaningful and relevant connections with customers, employees, builders, Realtors and other referral sources,” said Clapp.

The rebrand is the result of a brand strategy with the Atlanta-based agency, Chemistry. The rebrand effort included interviews with employees, customers, and business associates to create a positive and relevant brand connection with stakeholders.

The news follows an announcement from Starkey Mortgage back in August that it launched a Reverse Mortgage Division in order to help borrowers who are 62 years of age or older to use their home equity as a retirement asset.

“The rebrand allows us to put our core strength front and center - closing loans confidently on time with the terms and time frame our customers expect,” said Jim Anderson, chief marketing officer for Starkey Mortgage. 

VIDEO FROM HOUSINGWIRE & OUR PARTNERS

Reprints

Related Articles

Starkey Mortgage launches reverse mortgage division

Lincoln Mortgage rebrands to Gateway Mortgage

Garden State Home Loans transitions from a mortgage broker to mortgage lender

Headshot
Brena Swanson is the Digital Reporter for HousingWire.com, providing expert coverage on Millennials, lending and housing. Brena joined the HousingWire news team in February 2013, also serving in the roles of Reporter and Content Specialist. Brena graduated from Evangel University in Springfield, Missouri. Follow Brena on twitter at @BrenaSwanson.

Recent Articles by Brena Swanson

CFPB announces first no-action letter to Upstart Network to gain input on alternative credit

SoFi defends mortgage standards, denies Fast Company allegations

Is major RESPA battle between Zillow and CFPB imminent?

Notarize partners with Adeptive Software to bring eClosings to more title agents

Services Guide

Comments powered by Disqus

This month in
HousingWire magazine

Cover Story
September 2017

Out of the shadows: How fintech is infiltrating the mortgage industry

A study released in the National Bureau of Economic Research maintains that nonbanks, such as Quicken and loanDepot, essentially tripled market share for mortgage lending between 2007 to 2015. You read that right: tripled market share in less than 10 years. How is such a high level of disruption possible? Read on.

Feature

HW Insiders 2017

HousingWire began recognizing the unsung heroes of the mortgage finance industry last year, seeking out the “go-to” team members and those who get the job done with enthusiasm, no matter the size of the challenge. Our editorial board carefully selected each of these 33 professionals for their vital and dynamic contributions to their companies. Read on to see who made this year's list.

Commentary

Maintaining relevancy with today's tech-savvy consumers

Rick Arvielo
Rick Arvielo
 Lending
More than any other generation of consumers, today’s homebuyer uses the internet and mobile devices to connect with businesses. When buyers look for homes, they’re turning to real estate apps like Zillow, Trulia, or Redfin. These resources can be a key avenue to market yourself because they put you directly in the line of sight of potential buyers. Another option is to align yourself with a mortgage company that provides apps so you can manage your business on-the-go.