Starkey Mortgage rebrands as Certainty Home Loans

Plano, Texas-based Starkey Mortgage announced it is rebranding the company and changing its name to Certainty Home Loans, effective Oct. 2.

The company opened its doors in 2000 and now offers home purchase, refinance, renovation and reverse mortgage loans, with offices throughout Alabama, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Oklahoma, Texas and Virginia.

“The rebrand to Certainty Home Loans marks our commitment to investing in our future. We are better positioning ourselves and in doing so, planning for continued growth,” said Jim Clapp, president and chief financial officer of Starkey Mortgage.

“Our industry is rapidly changing with regulations, digital mortgages and the fundamental shift in the profile of the mortgage customer; the rebrand ensures we continue to create personal, meaningful and relevant connections with customers, employees, builders, Realtors and other referral sources,” said Clapp.

The rebrand is the result of a brand strategy with the Atlanta-based agency, Chemistry. The rebrand effort included interviews with employees, customers, and business associates to create a positive and relevant brand connection with stakeholders.

The news follows an announcement from Starkey Mortgage back in August that it launched a Reverse Mortgage Division in order to help borrowers who are 62 years of age or older to use their home equity as a retirement asset.

“The rebrand allows us to put our core strength front and center - closing loans confidently on time with the terms and time frame our customers expect,” said Jim Anderson, chief marketing officer for Starkey Mortgage.