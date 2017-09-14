Investments Lending Homeowners

CFPB announces first no-action letter to Upstart Network to gain input on alternative credit

Industry looks to better serve credit invisible

September 14, 2017
Brena Swanson
KEYWORDS Consumer Financial Protection Bureau credit invisble Richard Cordray Upstart Network
credit check consumer health

The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau announced a first-of-its-kind no-action letter issued to Upstart Network, a company that uses alternative data in making credit and pricing decisions, in order gain more information on alternative credit.

The bureau created the no-action letter program to encourage consumer-friendly innovations where regulatory uncertainty may exist for certain emerging products or services.

The idea is to assure companies that the CFPB, the watchdog for the consumer finance industry, will not take action against them as they look to launch new products and ideas in finance.

Under the policy, the CFPB explained that companies can apply for a statement from bureau staff on an innovative product or service that offers the potential for significant consumer benefit where there is substantial uncertainty about how specific provisions of law would be applied. 

The CFPB’s approval of Upstart Network’s no-action letter application, found here, lets the company know that CFPB staff has “no present intention to recommend initiation of an enforcement or supervisory action with respect to the specific matter.”

Under the requirements of Upstart Network’s no-action letter, the company must regularly report lending and compliance information to the CFPB to mitigate risk to consumers and aid the bureau’s understanding of the real-world impact of alternative data on lending decision-making.

The letter falls in line with the bureau’s announcement back in February of this year that it wanted to learn more about “credit invisible” borrowers.

The CFPB said at the time that it is seeking public feedback on the benefits and risks of tapping alternative data sources, such as bills for mobile phones and rent payments, to make lending decisions about consumers who lack credit history.

“We want to learn more about whether this kind of alternative data could open up greater access to credit for many Americans who are currently stranded outside the mainstream credit system,” CFPB Director Richard Cordray said back in February. “We also want to understand how market participants are, or could be, mitigating certain risks to consumers that may arise from these innovations.”

Based in San Carlos, Calif., Upstart Network provides an online lending platform for consumers to apply for personal loans, including credit card refinancing, student loans, and debt consolidation.

Compared to traditional credit models that look at credit score and income, Upstart also incorporates non-traditional sources of information such as education and employment history to evaluate consumer loan applications.

While Upstart Network does not operate in the mortgage industry, the CFPB’s decision still reinforces the growing mindset in the mortgage industry to look for alternative credit options.

As recent as this past August, a bipartisan group reintroduced a bill in the House of Representatives that would allow Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac to consider alternative credit-scoring models beyond the FICO credit score the government-sponsored enterprises currently use.

With moves to help the credit invisible coming from all sides, the industry should expect to see changes in this area soon.

And if there are other companies that want to do something similar, Upstart Network isn’t the only company that can apply for a no-action letter. The CFPB’s Project Catalyst is an initiative designed to encourage consumer-friendly developments in the consumer financial marketplace, which also facilitates the no-action letter program as part of its work to support marketplace innovation.

All the details on the initiative can be found here

VIDEO FROM HOUSINGWIRE & OUR PARTNERS

Reprints

Related Articles

CFPB Director Cordray pens New York Times Op-Ed in effort to save arbitration rule

CFPB seeks increased lending to "credit invisible" borrowers

NCUA asks CFPB for examination and enforcement authority over largest credit unions

Headshot
Brena Swanson is the Digital Reporter for HousingWire.com, providing expert coverage on Millennials, lending and housing. Brena joined the HousingWire news team in February 2013, also serving in the roles of Reporter and Content Specialist. Brena graduated from Evangel University in Springfield, Missouri. Follow Brena on twitter at @BrenaSwanson.

Recent Articles by Brena Swanson

SoFi defends mortgage standards, denies Fast Company allegations

Is major RESPA battle between Zillow and CFPB imminent?

Notarize partners with Adeptive Software to bring eClosings to more title agents

Cordray gives another speech at an Ohio event amid rumors to run for state governor

Services Guide

Comments powered by Disqus

This month in
HousingWire magazine

Cover Story
September 2017

Out of the shadows: How fintech is infiltrating the mortgage industry

A study released in the National Bureau of Economic Research maintains that nonbanks, such as Quicken and loanDepot, essentially tripled market share for mortgage lending between 2007 to 2015. You read that right: tripled market share in less than 10 years. How is such a high level of disruption possible? Read on.

Feature

HW Insiders 2017

HousingWire began recognizing the unsung heroes of the mortgage finance industry last year, seeking out the “go-to” team members and those who get the job done with enthusiasm, no matter the size of the challenge. Our editorial board carefully selected each of these 33 professionals for their vital and dynamic contributions to their companies. Read on to see who made this year's list.

Commentary

Maintaining relevancy with today's tech-savvy consumers

Rick Arvielo
Rick Arvielo
 Lending
More than any other generation of consumers, today’s homebuyer uses the internet and mobile devices to connect with businesses. When buyers look for homes, they’re turning to real estate apps like Zillow, Trulia, or Redfin. These resources can be a key avenue to market yourself because they put you directly in the line of sight of potential buyers. Another option is to align yourself with a mortgage company that provides apps so you can manage your business on-the-go.