Notarize partners with Adeptive Software to bring eClosings to more title agents

Notarize announced a partnership with Adeptive Software to integrate their title production product, ResWare, with Notarize for Mortgage, bringing an entirely digital mortgage closing process to title agents.

Notarize is paving the way for completely remote eClosings in the mortgage industry by changing the way notarizations are executed.

Compared to the previous option that requires either some in-person contact or a notary to eSign closing documents via a shared tablet, the company’s solution allows borrowers to FaceTime or Skype with the notary, making it the first eClosing borrowers can complete remotely, with a notary not having to physically be present.

Meawhile, Adeptive’s flagship product ResWare is a title production and process flow software package. According to Adeptive, it is “the fastest growing company in the title and escrow software market” and used agents and underwriters across the country.

Through the integration, title agents can offer borrowers an online closing through their existing tools and as part of their current workflows in ResWare.

Notarize explained that title agents can simply click to deliver the documents to Notarize and offer their borrowers a fully online closing.

“Beyond a fundamentally better borrower experience, Notarize provides all parties full visibility into the process, while reducing fraud, errors, cost and frustration,” said Pat Kinsel, founder and CEO of Notarize.

“Title agents perform a key function during the mortgage process and we’re excited to partner with ResWare to better serve them,” continued Kinsel. “Adeptive is the ideal partner to help us scale online closings across the country – agents can now easily offer their borrowers the ability to click to close online.”