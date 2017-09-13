Housing industry stands behind Trump’s pick for FHA head

President Donald Trump announced his intent to nominate Brian Montgomery as the next Federal Housing Agency commissioner.

If accepted into the position, it will be Montgomery's second time as FHA commissioner. He previously held the job under Former President George W. Bush, staying on for six months after former President Barack Obama's inauguration.

Montgomery will take over for acting commissioner Edward Golding.

And unlike some of Trump’s more controversial picks, the housing industry is standing behind the president’s decision.

“FHA’s mission is critical to the business of our members,” National Association of Realtors President William Brown said. “Having strong leadership at the helm means fresh opportunities to improve the FHA programs that put homeownership in reach for millions of Americans every year. We congratulate Brian on the nomination and hope to see him swiftly confirmed.”

Others in the industry agreed Montgomery is a good choice for the position, and urged Congress to quickly approve of the nomination.

“NAHB applauds the nomination of Brian Montgomery to become the new FHA commissioner,” said Granger MacDonald, Nationals Association of Home Builders chairman. “Having held this same position under President George W. Bush and for six months under President Obama, Montgomery brings a wealth of housing knowledge to the job and will hit the ground running.”

“With the monumental rebuilding efforts that will be needed in the aftermath of Hurricanes Harvey and Irma, the Senate needs to act now to ensure the top leadership is in place at HUD to assist in the relief efforts,” MacDonald said. “We therefore urge the Senate to quickly confirm Brian Montgomery as FHA commissioner and Pam Patenaude as HUD deputy secretary.”

The Mortgage Bankers Association also announced its support for Montgomery, saying his previous experience will serve him well in his position.