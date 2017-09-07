Investments Lending Servicing

Milken Institute recruits several big names to help conquer housing refinance reform

Eric Kaplan to head group of industry veterans

September 7, 2017
Brena Swanson
KEYWORDS Eric Kaplan GSE reform housing finance reform Lewis Ranieri Michael Milken Michael Stegman Milken Institute Phillip Swagel Theodore Tozer
Board Room

The Milken Institute is gearing up to conquer the complexities of housing finance reform as the topic hopefully starts to become a major talking point in Washington D.C.

The institute announced a new policy team of mortgage veterans, who probably sound familiar to most people in the industry.

The Milken Institute is a nonprofit, nonpartisan think tank focused on increasing “global prosperity by advancing collaborative solutions that widen access to capital, create jobs, and improve health.”

The new housing policy team team will focus on reforms in several areas, including:

  • Ideal deployment of government and private capital in support of a fair and efficient housing finance system
  • Policy, regulatory, and industry-based reforms to the housing finance system that are commercially practical and foster safety, soundness, and best practices
  • Enhancing access to affordable credit, as well as single and multifamily housing
  • Evaluating and promoting technological innovations that improve the housing finance system

headshotsTo lead the group, the Milken Institute named Eric Kaplan (pictured left) director of the Institute’s Housing Finance Program within the Center for Financial Markets.

Kaplan brings nearly 25 years of experience in the residential mortgage industry, which includes a wide range of roles in mortgage banking, the capital markets, and structured finance law.

He spearheaded and chairs “RMBS 3.0,” the principal industry-led mortgage-backed securitization reform task force established within the Structured Finance Industry Group, of which he is also a board member.

Most recently, he was a managing partner with Ranieri Strategies and, prior to that, a managing director of Shellpoint Partners, where he built a post-crisis non-agency securitization platform.

“Joining the Milken Institute is an incredible opportunity to collaborate with government and industry, and move from talking about necessary reform to making it happen the right way. I am privileged to steer such a distinguished team dedicated to restoring the housing finance system to health and paving the way for its evolution,” said Kaplan.

The center’s other bipartisan group of senior fellows includes Theodore Tozer, Michael Stegman and Phillip Swagel.

Tozer is the former president of the Government National Mortgage Association, and before joining Ginnie Mae, Tozer spent more than 30 years in the financial services industry, including senior vice president of capital markets at National City Mortgage Company.

Meanwhile, Stegman was senior policy advisor for housing on the staff of the National Economic Council from 2015 through 2016 after serving three years as counselor to the Secretary of the Treasury for housing finance policy.

Swagel was assistant secretary for economic policy at the Department of the Treasury from 2006 through 2009. He participated in the development and implementation of the Troubled Asset Relief Program and advised the Secretary of the Treasury on all aspects of economic policy.

In addition, Milken Institute founder and chairman Michael Milken and Lewis Ranieri will co-chair a new Housing Advisory Council to advise and inform the work of the team. The council, established by the Housing Finance Program, will comprise a select group of current and former chief executives.

“Co-chairing this council along with Michael, whom I have known for more than four decades, and continuing to work closely with Eric, who has been with me for the last six years, is a very special combination for me,” said Ranieri. “This is a remarkable team, mission and platform, and I have no doubt we are going to see amazing leadership and action from the Housing Finance Program.”

VIDEO FROM HOUSINGWIRE & OUR PARTNERS

Reprints

Related Articles

The challenges of a Ginnie Mae-based approach to housing finance reform

Fed Governor Powell: Here are 5 principles for housing finance reform

BPC: Here's a bipartisan path forward to accomplish GSE reform

Headshot
Brena Swanson is the Digital Reporter for HousingWire.com, providing expert coverage on Millennials, lending and housing. Brena joined the HousingWire news team in February 2013, also serving in the roles of Reporter and Content Specialist. Brena graduated from Evangel University in Springfield, Missouri. Follow Brena on twitter at @BrenaSwanson.

Recent Articles by Brena Swanson

Wells Fargo acquires $51 billion in MSRs from Seneca Mortgage Investment

Flagstar Bank unveils new charitable foundation

Hey home shoppers! Here are sample cover letters to win a bidding war

Here's how veterans are impacted by the shortage of VA-approved appraisers

Services Guide

Comments powered by Disqus

This month in
HousingWire magazine

Cover Story
September 2017

Out of the shadows: How fintech is infiltrating the mortgage industry

A study released in the National Bureau of Economic Research maintains that nonbanks, such as Quicken and loanDepot, essentially tripled market share for mortgage lending between 2007 to 2015. You read that right: tripled market share in less than 10 years. How is such a high level of disruption possible? Read on.

Feature

HW Insiders 2017

HousingWire began recognizing the unsung heroes of the mortgage finance industry last year, seeking out the “go-to” team members and those who get the job done with enthusiasm, no matter the size of the challenge. Our editorial board carefully selected each of these 33 professionals for their vital and dynamic contributions to their companies. Read on to see who made this year's list.

Commentary

Maintaining relevancy with today's tech-savvy consumers

Rick Arvielo
Rick Arvielo
 Lending
More than any other generation of consumers, today’s homebuyer uses the internet and mobile devices to connect with businesses. When buyers look for homes, they’re turning to real estate apps like Zillow, Trulia, or Redfin. These resources can be a key avenue to market yourself because they put you directly in the line of sight of potential buyers. Another option is to align yourself with a mortgage company that provides apps so you can manage your business on-the-go.