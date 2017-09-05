Lending The Ticker

Former Regions Bank exec banned from banking for skirting mortgage rules

Daniel Brennan accused of paying off loan processor to approve loans

September 5, 2017
Ben Lane
KEYWORDS Daniel Brennan Federal Reserve Board Mortgage fraud Regions Bank
Gavel scales of justice

The Federal Reserve Board announced Tuesday that it is banning a former executive at Regions Bank from the banking business for allegedly paying off one of the bank’s loan processors to approve mortgages that did not meet Regions’ lending standards.

According to the Fed, Daniel Brennan was employed by Regions as a mortgage production manager and vice president of the bank between June 30, 2009 and June 1, 2016.

During that time, Brennan allegedly wrote a series of personal checks – totaling $20,195 – to a Regions loan processor, who processed and approved loans originated by Brennan “in violation of Regions' policies,” the Fed said.

An investigation found that Brennan “engaged in improper practices regarding residential mortgage origination,” and  “engaged in unsafe and unsound practices, or breached his fiduciary duties to Regions Bank.”

Therefore, the Fed is prohibiting Brennan from participating in the banking industry.

The Fed’s related consent order does not provide any additional detail on what specifically led to Brennan’s banishment or how long his banishment is scheduled to last.

While the Fed banned Brennan from the banking business on Tuesday morning, Brennan still appeared to be employed within the business, at least as of Tuesday evening.

A review of Brennan’s identification page with the Nationwide Multistate Licensing System shows that Brennan is no longer employed by Regions Bank but is still working within the mortgage business.

According to Brennan’s NMLS page (confirmed by matching the NMLS ID# listed on Brennan’s Regions Bank profile to the NMLS database), Brennan left Regions Bank in September 2016 and began working at Caliber Home Loans as a sales manager in the same month.

An article published in the Miami Herald on Nov. 21, 2016 also shows that someone named “Dan Brennan” joined Caliber Home Loans as a sales manager in the Coral Gables, Florida area. The article states that that Brennan joined Caliber from Regions, where he was a production manager.

HousingWire contacted Caliber about whether the Brennan who works at Caliber is indeed the same one who was banned by the Fed, but as of publication, the company has not responded.

This article will be updated should Caliber respond.

VIDEO FROM HOUSINGWIRE & OUR PARTNERS

Reprints

Related Articles

Former Wells Fargo exec claims bank fired her for refusing to scam customers

Former GulfSouth Private Bank president gets 5 years in prison for bank fraud

Former Fannie Mae exec Kristy Fercho joins Flagstar as president of mortgage

Headshot-for-hw-31
Ben Lane is the Senior Financial Reporter for HousingWire. In this role, he helps set a leading pace for news coverage spanning the issues driving the U.S. housing economy. Previously, he worked for TownSquareBuzz, a hyper-local news service. He is a graduate of University of North Texas. Follow Ben on Twitter at @BenLaneHW.

Recent Articles by Ben Lane

Florida title attorney gets 40 months in prison for bank fraud, embezzlement, money laundering

Massive coalition of housing groups push Senate to confirm Pam Patenaude as HUD deputy secretary

LendingTree announces changes to senior management, board of directors

PhysicianLoans rolls out $750,000 mortgages with no down payment, for doctors only

Services Guide

Comments powered by Disqus

This month in
HousingWire magazine

Cover Story
September 2017

Out of the shadows: How fintech is infiltrating the mortgage industry

A study released in the National Bureau of Economic Research maintains that nonbanks, such as Quicken and loanDepot, essentially tripled market share for mortgage lending between 2007 to 2015. You read that right: tripled market share in less than 10 years. How is such a high level of disruption possible? Read on.

Feature

HW Insiders 2017

HousingWire began recognizing the unsung heroes of the mortgage finance industry last year, seeking out the “go-to” team members and those who get the job done with enthusiasm, no matter the size of the challenge. Our editorial board carefully selected each of these 33 professionals for their vital and dynamic contributions to their companies. Read on to see who made this year's list.

Commentary

Maintaining relevancy with today's tech-savvy consumers

Rick Arvielo
Rick Arvielo
 Lending
More than any other generation of consumers, today’s homebuyer uses the internet and mobile devices to connect with businesses. When buyers look for homes, they’re turning to real estate apps like Zillow, Trulia, or Redfin. These resources can be a key avenue to market yourself because they put you directly in the line of sight of potential buyers. Another option is to align yourself with a mortgage company that provides apps so you can manage your business on-the-go.