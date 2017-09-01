Real Estate The Ticker

Home sales predicted to continue downward track in August

Home prices predicted to fall

September 1, 2017
Kelsey Ramírez
KEYWORDS Existing home sales Home Price Nowcast Pending Home Sales Ten-X
aerial neighborhood houses

Home sales are predicted to continue their downward trend with a slight drop in August, according to the Residential Real Estate Nowcast from Ten-X, an online real estate transaction marketplace.

Ten-X predicts home sales in August will drop 0.1% from July to a seasonally adjusted annual rate between 5.33 million and 5.68 million with a targeted number of 5.43 million.

“Existing home sales are in a classic glass half full/glass half empty situation right now,” Ten-X Executive Vice President Rick Sharga said.

“While sales in August should be up slightly from last year, our nowcast model shows that they'll continue their downward trend and be lower than July sales,” Sharga said. “The combination of falling inventory and rising prices is proving to be a difficult hurdle for the market to overcome.”

Last month, Ten-X predicted a minor decrease in July existing home sales, giving a targeted seasonally adjusted annual rate of 5.5 million sales. Later, the National Association of Realtors released its report showing existing home sales dropped to 5.44 million in July.

Thursday, NAR released its pending home sales report, which decreased in July. The index, a forward-looking indicator based on contract signings, suggests that existing home sales will trend lower in August.

Ten-X also predicted median home prices will reverse their upward trend, falling between $245,200 and $271,011 with a targeted price point of $258,105 in August. This would mark a decrease of 0.1% from July but an increase of 7.5% from last year.

“U.S. home sales are bouncing around at an elevated level amid a number of continuing crosscurrents," Ten-X Chief Economist Peter Muoio said. “On one hand, a firm labor market is lifting demand for homes, while on the other, tight inventory levels have limited home sales growth.”

“And, although the resulting price gains continue to benefit existing homeowners, they also erode affordability, effectively sidelining potential buyers,” Muoio said. “While a couple of months of data is hardly confirmation of a trend, the recent decline in sales is worth monitoring to see if home sales are beginning to lose steam.”

VIDEO FROM HOUSINGWIRE & OUR PARTNERS

Reprints

Related Articles

Ten-X predicts existing home sales will drop in April

Ten-X predicts fall in February’s existing home sales

Ten-X predicts drop in existing home sales

Me-small
Kelsey Ramírez is a Reporter at HousingWire. Ramírez is a recent journalism graduate of University of Texas at Arlington. Ramírez previously covered hard issues such as homelessness and domestic violence and began at HousingWire as an Editorial Assistant.

Recent Articles by Kelsey Ramírez

Land Gorilla integrates with Ellie Mae’s mortgage solution

Why weaker than expected jobs report is exactly what the market needed

Study: Recent events not dampening Americans’ optimism in economy

Job creation increase misses the mark in August

Services Guide

Comments powered by Disqus

This month in
HousingWire magazine

Cover Story
September 2017

Out of the shadows: How fintech is infiltrating the mortgage industry

A study released in the National Bureau of Economic Research maintains that nonbanks, such as Quicken and loanDepot, essentially tripled market share for mortgage lending between 2007 to 2015. You read that right: tripled market share in less than 10 years. How is such a high level of disruption possible? Read on.

Feature

HW Insiders 2017

HousingWire began recognizing the unsung heroes of the mortgage finance industry last year, seeking out the “go-to” team members and those who get the job done with enthusiasm, no matter the size of the challenge. Our editorial board carefully selected each of these 33 professionals for their vital and dynamic contributions to their companies. Read on to see who made this year's list.

Commentary

Maintaining relevancy with today's tech-savvy consumers

Rick Arvielo
Rick Arvielo
 Lending
More than any other generation of consumers, today’s homebuyer uses the internet and mobile devices to connect with businesses. When buyers look for homes, they’re turning to real estate apps like Zillow, Trulia, or Redfin. These resources can be a key avenue to market yourself because they put you directly in the line of sight of potential buyers. Another option is to align yourself with a mortgage company that provides apps so you can manage your business on-the-go.