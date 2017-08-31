Breaking News

Fidelity National Financial finalizes acquisition of majority stake in Title Guaranty of Hawaii

Previous owners maintain smaller ownership share

August 31, 2017
Ben Lane
Fidelity National Financial, the title insurance giant, announced Thursday that it closed on its previously announced acquisition of a majority ownership stake in Title Guaranty of Hawaii, the oldest title insurance company in the state of Hawaii.

The previous owners of Title Guaranty, the Pietsch family, will maintain a small ownership stake in the company.

Title Guaranty was founded in 1896 and currently has more than 300 employees in branches providing title insurance and real estate closing services throughout the state of Hawaii.

“We are excited to formally welcome Title Guaranty of Hawaii into the FNF family,” Fidelity National Chairman William Foley said when the deal was first announced in June. “We have a 30+ year relationship with the company and we expect the same level of professionalism and customer service to continue as Title Guaranty joins our direct operations.”

Fidelity also said that Title Guaranty will continue to be “closely aligned” with Chicago Title, one of Fidelity’s subsidiaries, as it formally becomes part of the company.

