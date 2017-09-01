2017 HW Insiders: Claire Weber

When Claire Weber joined FormFree one year ago, she detected the need for organized growth within the rapidly expanding organization.

As senior director of business operations, her most influential work has been in the realm of human resources at FormFree.

In just one year, she has built FormFree’s HR structure where almost none existed. Much of the company’s current team was handpicked by Weber, who has grown the staff by 425% overall — a much-needed increase that has directly influenced FormFree’s rapid revenue growth.

Weber impacted FormFree’s operational landscape after recognizing that many employees were wearing multiple hats — as often happens in a startup environment. Weber logically divided work duties, created job descriptions to bring clarity to work expectations and set employee priorities that made sense for a prolonged period of rapid growth.

"From the CEO to the most junior staff member, Claire respects and notices each individual’s talents and promotes each individual’s development. Her leadership style is truly based on the empowerment of people."