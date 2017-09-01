Lending
From HW Magazine

2017 HW Insiders: Claire Weber

Senior Director of Business Operations at FormFree

September 1, 2017
KEYWORDS Claire Weber FormFree HW Insiders
Hero

When Claire Weber joined FormFree one year ago, she detected the need for organized growth within the rapidly expanding organization. Weber

As senior director of business operations, her most influential work has been in the realm of human resources at FormFree. 

In just one year, she has built FormFree’s HR structure where almost none existed. Much of the company’s current team was handpicked by Weber, who has grown the staff by 425% overall — a much-needed increase that has directly influenced FormFree’s rapid revenue growth. 

Weber impacted FormFree’s operational landscape after recognizing that many employees were wearing multiple hats — as often happens in a startup environment. Weber logically divided work duties, created job descriptions to bring clarity to work expectations and set employee priorities that made sense for a prolonged period of rapid growth.

"From the CEO to the most junior staff member, Claire respects and notices each individual’s talents and promotes each individual’s development. Her leadership style is truly based on the empowerment of people."

VIDEO FROM HOUSINGWIRE & OUR PARTNERS

Reprints

Related Articles

2017 HW Tech100 Winner: FormFree

2017 HW Tech100 Winner: CalyxSoftware

2017 HW Tech100 Winner: Lending QB

Services Guide

This month in
HousingWire magazine

Cover Story
September 2017

Out of the shadows: How fintech is infiltrating the mortgage industry

A study released in the National Bureau of Economic Research maintains that nonbanks, such as Quicken and loanDepot, essentially tripled market share for mortgage lending between 2007 to 2015. You read that right: tripled market share in less than 10 years. How is such a high level of disruption possible? Read on.

Feature

HW Insiders 2017

HousingWire began recognizing the unsung heroes of the mortgage finance industry last year, seeking out the “go-to” team members and those who get the job done with enthusiasm, no matter the size of the challenge. Our editorial board carefully selected each of these 33 professionals for their vital and dynamic contributions to their companies. Read on to see who made the list.

Commentary

Maintaining relevancy with today's tech-savvy consumers

Rick Arvielo
Rick Arvielo
 Lending
More than any other generation of consumers, today’s homebuyer uses the internet and mobile devices to connect with businesses. When buyers look for homes, they’re turning to real estate apps like Zillow, Trulia, or Redfin. These resources can be a key avenue to market yourself because they put you directly in the line of sight of potential buyers. Another option is to align yourself with a mortgage company that provides apps so you can manage your business on-the-go.