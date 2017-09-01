2017 HW Insiders: John Whitlow

As John Whitlow’s nominator wrote: “John is a powerhouse insider. He quietly and consistently brings the founders’ ideas and concepts to fruition, while focusing on the company’s goals.”

When Pendo wanted to focus on cutting turn times and increasing client satisfaction, Whitlow created an appraisal review system that identified issues that would otherwise have delayed turn times by one day or more. He also created an appraiser recruiting tool that quickly identified the appraisers best suited to work with specific wholesalers. This not only saved time, but also enhanced relationships with clients and appraisers.

Whitlow, who has been with Pendo for five years, also oversaw the development of its client scorecard program—a major differentiator for the company. Whitlow conceptualized and created the custom dashboard and performance report that is distributed monthly to Pendo’s clients.

“John demonstrates excellence by elevating his staff, and the proof is in the results. His training style is based on encouragement, and his goal is to help his staff to not only achieve maximum performance, but also get maximum enjoyment from their jobs.”